In Rajasthan today, PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 5,500 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on Wednesday. He will also address a public rally organized by the party at Abu Road in Sirohi district.

According to the Prime Minister’s office, the projects will focus on boosting infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The PMO added that the road and rail works will facilitate the movement of goods and services, boost trade and commerce and improve the socio-economic conditions of people in the region.

Details of projects to be launched by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for road construction projects for the dual carriageway upgrade in Rajsamand and Udaipur and for the redevelopment of Udaipur Railway Station.

It will also lay the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project and the establishment of a new line from Nathdwara to the town of Nathdwara in Rajsamand.

Modi will inaugurate three national highway projects, including 114 km long six-lane between Udaipur and Shamlaji section of NH-48, 110 km widening and strengthening to 4 lanes with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara- Jodhpur from NH-25, and 47 km long dual carriageway with paved shoulder section of NH 58E.

Features of the revamped Udaipur Railway Station

The revamped station is expected to have a revamped food court and waiting lounge. It may also have a children’s play area and an installation that will promote the town’s local products.

A downtown-like location will be created for citizens, with the station connected to all modes of transport like cars, taxis and bus stops. The station should be built using green building technology. Particular attention will be paid to facilities for people with reduced mobility.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Shantiva complex

The Prime Minister will also visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris, a religious organization. The Prime Minister’s Office noted that the Prime Minister has been particularly focused on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country.

It will lay the foundation stone for a super specialist charity global hospital, the second phase of the Shivmani nursing home and the extension of the nursing school. The hospital will be located at Abu Road, spread over an area of ​​50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove particularly beneficial to the poor and tribal people in the region, he said.

Preparations by BJP for PM Modis Visit

The Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday carried out a cleanliness campaign in the town of Abu Road, Sirori district, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally.

Ahead of the visit, BJP bureau members and workers led by state chairman CP Joshi collected brooms and cleaned the bus stop to spread the message of cleanliness.

Joshi said the Swachh Bharat mission launched by Modi on October 2, 2014 has become a grassroots movement, adding that it has now become people’s nature to pick up brooms to clean the streets and create a healthy environment around them. .

A Chai Pe Charcha event was also held at Abu Road Railway Station where the BJP leader spoke about the Prime Ministers’ visit. He also interacted with coolies, taxi drivers, local vendors and traders, and invited them to the rally.

Rajasthan will go to the polls later this year.

Other Projects Launched by PM Modi in Rajasthan

In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister Modi had said that the Vande Bharat Express would greatly benefit the tourism industry in Rajasthan.

During the video conference launch, the Prime Minister also mocked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. I thank Gehlot Ji, who took time for the development work and participated in the railway program, despite the political tensions it is going through,” Modi said.

VIDEO | I thank Gehlot Ji, who took time for the development work and participated in the railway program, despite the political tensions it is going through,” Prime Minister Modi said after launching Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express. pic.twitter.com/zOxWIEeOlu Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2023

READ ALSO | Gehlot ji, Aapke Dono Haath Mein Laddoo: PM Modi laughs while launching Rajasthan Vande Bharat | Details

Prime Minister Modis’ remark came a day after Congress Leader and Minister of State Sachin Pilot went on a one-day hunger strike against the Gehlot government to press for inaction against corruption “.

Hours after the Prime Ministers’ speech, Ashok Gehlot called his comments “unfortunate”. He said Prime Minister Modis’ speech was delivered with the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind.

This was in the form of the BJP’s election platform. I believe that such comments from you will not be acceptable to the people of the state and compatriots,” Gehlot said.

Gehlot also accused the prime minister of trying to downplay the importance of the railways by removing the separate railway budget.

Read all the latest India news and Karnataka Election 2023 updates here