Factbox: Imran Khan’s arrest adds to Pakistan’s economic and political challenges





May 9 (Reuters) – The arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party’s call for nationwide protests deal another blow to the nuclear-armed country struggling with a economic crisis.

The South Asian nation of 220 million is strapped for dollars, inflation is over 36% and an expected IMF bailout has been delayed for months.

ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

Industrial activity came to a virtual standstill as the central bank raised interest rates to a record 21% to fight inflation, adding to already high unemployment and poverty.

Women and children were killed in stampedes at food distribution centers as food inflation hit an all-time high of 40%.

BLOCKED RESCUE

An IMF bailout program, which expires in June, has stalled since November. Foreign exchange reserves at 4.457 billion dollars barely cover a month of imports.

Debt relief from friendly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has yet to fully materialize.

INCOME INSUFFICIENT

By most estimates, a shortfall for the fiscal year through June is expected to significantly exceed targets, while the rupee remains weak.

ELECTIONS

Pakistan is at a constitutional stalemate after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government in April rejected a Supreme Court order ordering local elections to be held in Punjab province by mid-May. Failure to comply could result in legal action against the government. The court has already dismissed two prime ministers.

POLITICAL PRESSURE

Khan, arrested on suspicion of corruption and ousted as prime minister last year, had stepped up pressure on the government through a sustained political campaign as he tried to return to power.

Authorities have repeatedly attempted to arrest Khan since March, leading to clashes between his supporters and law enforcement.

POWERFUL MILITARY

Pakistani governments generally seek support from the mighty military, which has ruled the country for more than 30 of its 75 years. Military coups have followed political chaos three times.

Khan’s arrest came a day after the military released a rare statement exposing him for making allegations against a serving officer.

THE RISE OF MILITASM

The government says it is planning a nationwide operation to root out Islamist militants in the face of recent attacks. The last such operation, in 2014, cost the country billions of dollars, killed hundreds and displaced an estimated one million people.

