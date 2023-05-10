A defeat for Erdogan in the Turkish elections would mark a victory for liberal democracy

Comment this story Comment

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is perhaps the most defining leader of the early 21st century. His two-decade rule transformed the face of his country and cemented a political style that foreshadowed the rise of many nationalist demagogues elsewhere. In 2003, the year Erdogan and the religiously-minded Justice and Development Party, or AKP, came to power, think tank Freedom House wrote with confidence expansion of freedoms around the world and hailed glimmers of change in a notoriously ossified and statist Turkey. This year, its annual report placed Turkey in the middle of a global democratic recession that lasted more than a decade.

Erdogan’s evolution over the past 20 years also tells a story about the trajectory of world politics during this time. He was a liberal reformer who propelled an economic boom as prime minister in the first decade of the century. As Turkish dreams of European Union membership faded and financial crises rocked the West, he turned south and east and settled into the role of a nationalist. cleric determined to roll back the draconian legacy of decades of Kemalist secularism. In the aftermath of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, he used his soft Islamist influence to push a Turkish model of democracy for the region.

In the midst of a wave of Arab counter-revolutions, Erdogan’s neo-Ottoman posture barely had a chance. And the longer he remained in office, the clearer it became that the president’s sole mission was to consolidate and retain power. In the 2020s, the Turkish model under Erdogan represented something quite different: a plan of indefinite electoral autocracy built on majoritarian demagogy, divisive culture wars, anti-Western grievances and paranoia about conspiracies. nationals and foreigners, not to mention the capture of key state institutions, the intimidation and arrest of dissidents and members of civil society, and the steady erosion of the country’s free press.

A report this year from the V-Dem Institute in Sweden charted a decade-long process of autocratization around the world, with the ranks of global electoral autocracies growing to 56 countries in 2023. Erdogans Turkey is a prominent and pioneering member of the pack that has forged an illiberal path followed by governments right in countries like Hungary and Indiaand mustering populist anger for a political term long before the Trumps and Bolsonaros of the world do the same.

This weekend, the story of the turkey could change drastically. Voters go to the polls for the first round of presidential and legislative elections against Erdogan and the AKP the most difficult challenge for their reign. Opinion polls show Erdogan trailing Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old soft-spoken presidential candidate backed by a united bloc of opposition parties. A stalwart of the secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, Kilicdaroglu presented his candidacy as that of a one-term civil servant determined to restore Turkish democracy and dismantle the strong presidential system that Erdogan ushered in via a 2017 referendum. .

The odds are still stacked against them, given that Erdogan has a stranglehold on the levers of power and influence over the media. But the appeal of the opposition has never been stronger in Erdogan’s years in power. This was tragically underscored by the acrimony over lax Erdogan-era oversight following February’s devastating earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in southern Turkey and the collapse of countless structures that experts estimate. authorities failed to adequately inspect earthquake resistance.

A new cohort of Turkish voters, many of whom have known life only under Erdogan, appear to be mobilizing for change. Some analysts cast Kilicdaroglu as a figure similar to President Biden, who campaigned to end Trump-era rancor and division, and as a bridge to a new political generation, my colleagues noted.

A victory for the Turkish opposition and the defenestration of the Erdogan regime could have important consequences. He could see a major shift in domestic economic policy; In earlier times, Erdogan could campaign on his economic record, but years of unorthodox measures to boost Turkey’s economy have contributed to a spiraling cost of living crisis that could cost him votes. On the world stage, his defeat could lead to a healthier relationship between Turkey and the West, unblock Turkey’s deadlock on Sweden’s NATO membership and reconcile Turkey’s equivocal position on the war. between Russia and Ukraine of the NATO consensus.

But all of that may pale in comparison to the symbolic message that losing Erdogan would strike. This will say something about the future of democracy around the world, because I was talking about an entrenched autocrat who has been there for 20 years, Gonul Tol, author of Erdogans War: A Strongmans Struggle at Home and in Syria, told me said during a briefing hosted by the Middle East Institute think tank in Washington. If he loses power via elections, it will give many people hope that the autocratic push can be reversed.

Key at the moment is the apparent unity of Turkey’s notoriously restless opposition, which, after successive and divisive failures to oust Erdogan, may finally break through. The complex feuds leading up to this moment could be a guide for beleaguered opposition forces elsewhere.

Democratic opposition parties must recognize the danger and unite before it is too late, says the economist, before nodding to the largest democracy in the world. In India, a fragmented opposition allowed Narendra Modi, a strong prime minister, to become dominant with 37% of the vote. Today, the main leader of the opposition faces prison.

Erdogan government threw away (or attempted to throw) a number of key political opponents in jail on what critics say are bogus charges. But there is still enough of a democratic system in place to give the opposition hope of finally untying its power.

But the euphoria of victory may be short-lived. Although Turkey’s notoriously fracturing opposition parties have managed to conceal their differences ahead of this election, a victory for Kilicdaroglu would force him to contend with competing interests within his umbrella alliance, which includes nationalists, Islamists, secularists and liberals,” explained my colleague Sarah Dadouch.