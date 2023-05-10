Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and awards $5 million to E. Jean Carroll





NEW YORK (AP) A jury found Donald Trump liable on Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding him $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigned to regain the White House.

The verdict was split: Jurors rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, finding Trump responsible for a lesser degree of sexual abuse. The judgment adds to Trump’s legal woes and offers vindication to Carroll, whose allegations had been mocked and dismissed by Trump for years.

She nodded as the verdict was announced in a New York federal courtroom just three hours into deliberations, then hugged supporters and smiled through tears. As the courtroom cleared, Carroll could be heard laughing and crying.

The jurors also found Trump liable for defaming Carroll for his allegations. Trump did not attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.

Trump immediately lashed out on his social media site, claiming he didn’t know Carroll and calling the verdict a disgrace and a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time. He promised to appeal.

Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, shook hands with Carroll and hugged his attorney, Roberta Kaplan, after the verdict was announced. Outside the courthouse, he told reporters that the jury’s dismissal of the rape claim while finding Trump responsible for sexual abuse was puzzling and strange.

Part of me was obviously very happy that Donald Trump hadn’t been called a rapist, he said.

He defended Trump’s absence, citing the circus atmosphere of the trials. He said having Trump there would be more of a circus.

Tacopina added: What more can you say other than I didn’t?

In a written statement, Kaplan said the verdict proved no one was above the law, not even the President of the United States.

Carroll, in her own statement, said she sued Trump to clear my name and get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.

It was unclear what implications, if any, the verdict would have on Trump’s third presidential bid. He commands a dominant position among GOP contenders and has faced little political fallout from previous controversies, ranging from the vulgar tape at Access Hollywood to his criminal indictment in New York.

His GOP rivals remained mostly silent after the verdict, a sign of their reluctance to cross paths with Trump supporters who are essential to winning the presidential nomination. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, one of the few outspoken Trump critics in the race, said the verdict was another example of Donald Trump’s indefensible behavior.

Carroll was one of more than a dozen women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment. She went public in a 2019 memoir with her allegation that the Republican raped her in the dressing room of a posh Manhattan department store.

Trump, 76, denied it, saying he had never met Carroll at the store and did not know her. He called her a crackpot who made up a fraudulent and false story to sell her memoirs.

Carroll, 79, sought unspecified damages, as well as a retraction of what she said were Trump’s defamatory denials of her claims.

The lawsuit revisited the lightning rod topic of Trump’s conduct toward women.

Carroll gave several days of candid, sometimes moving testimony, backed up by two friends who testified that she reported the alleged attack to them soon after.

Jurors also heard from Jessica Leeds, a former stockbroker who testified that Trump abruptly groped her against her will on a plane flight in the 1970s, and from Natasha Stoynoff, a writer who said Trump l had forcibly kissed her against her will while interviewing him for a 2005 article.

The jury of six men and three women also saw Trump’s famous hot-mic 2005 Access Hollywood recording of kissing and grabbing women without asking.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll, Leeds and Stoynoff have done.

The verdict comes as Trump faces a growing whirlwind of legal risks.

He is fighting a criminal case in New York linked to silent payments made to a porn actor. The state attorney general sued him, his family and his business for alleged financial wrongdoing.

Trump is also grappling with investigations into his possible mishandling of classified documents, his actions after the 2020 election, and his activities during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump denies wrongdoing in all of these matters.

Carroll, who wrote an advice column for Elle magazine for 27 years, has also written for magazines and Saturday Night Live. She and Trump were in overlapping social circles at a party in 1987, where a photo documented them and their then-spouses interacting. Trump said he didn’t remember.

According to Carroll, she ended up in a box with Trump after they met at Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified Thursday evening in the spring of 1996.

They made an impromptu jaunt to the lingerie department so he could pick up a woman’s gift and soon teased each other about trying on a skimpy bodysuit, Carroll testified. To her, it felt like comedy, something like her 1986 sketch Saturday Night Live in which a man admires himself in a mirror.

But then, she said, Trump slammed the door, slammed her against a wall, planted his mouth over hers, shot her and raped her as she tried to escape. . Carroll said she eventually pushed him away with her knee and immediately left the store.

I still think about why I went in there to put myself in this situation, she testified, her voice cracking, but I’m proud to say I got out.

She never called the police or wrote it down in her diary. Carroll said she kept quiet out of fear Trump would retaliate, out of shame and because she feared people would hold her somewhat responsible for being attacked.

The jury awarded Carroll $2 million for Trump’s sexual abuse and $20,000 in punitive damages. For defamation, jurors awarded $1 million for Trump’s October statement, an additional $1.7 million for damage to Carroll’s reputation and $280,000 in punitive damages.

Tacopina told jurors that Carroll made up his claims after hearing about a 2012 episode of Law and Order in which a woman is raped in the locker room of the lingerie section of a Bergdorf Goodman store.

Carroll cannot produce any objective evidence to support his claim because it did not happen, he told jurors. He accused her of making a false allegation of rape for money, for political reasons and for status.

In questioning Carroll, he sought to cast doubt on her description of fighting the much heavier Trump without dropping her purse or ripping her tights, and without anyone hearing or seeing them in the lingerie section.

The lawyer pressed her by her own account without screaming, seeking help while fleeing the store or seeking medical attention, security video or the police.

Carroll blamed him for it.

I’m telling you he raped me whether I screamed or not, she said.

There is no possibility that Trump will be charged with attacking Carroll, as the legal deadline has long passed.

For similar reasons, she initially filed her civil case as a defamation lawsuit, saying Trump’s derogatory denials subjected her to hatred, shredded her reputation and damaged her career.

Then, starting last fall, New York State gave people the ability to pursue sexual assault allegations that would otherwise be too old. Carroll was one of the first to file.

