Trump verdict live: Trump rages as E Jean Carroll jury orders him to pay $5 million for sexual abuse at end of rape trial





Jury finds Donald Trump responsible for sexual abuse and awards accuser 4m

The jury in E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against Donald Trump found him responsible for her sexual abuse but not rape. The former president was also found guilty of defaming the magazine’s columnist.

She received a total of $5 million in payout after a unanimous verdict was returned by all nine jurors in less than three hours.

Both sides delivered closing arguments in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, with Ms Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan saying: In a real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself.

Mr Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina countered that even though former presidents grab them by the pussy, the comments in the infamous Access Hollywood tape are rude and crass, he claimed that did not make it credible the incredible story of Mrs. Carroll.

Ms Carroll claimed Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

In reaction to the verdict, Mr Trump posted an angry all-caps screed on Truth Social, falsely claiming not to know Ms Carroll. She said the world finally knows the truth.

We were very happy, the 79-year-old told reporters outside court before driving off in a black SUV on Tuesday afternoon.

Bevan Hurley reports from Lower Manhattan.

Oliver O’Connell10 May 2023 07:30

1683696631AOC shows support for calls to overturn Trump’s mayoralty on CNN after E Jean Carroll’s verdict

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York liked a series of tweets calling on CNN to cancel her planned town hall with former President Donald Trump, after a jury found Mr Trump responsible for his sexual abuse during a trial civil.

Sravasti Dasgupta10 May 2023 06:30

1683693000Trump found guilty of sexual abuse in E Jean Carroll trial

A jury in New York has found Donald Trump responsible for the sexual abuse of writer E Jean Carroll.

Ms Carroll, 79, sued the former president for raping her in a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman in New York in 1996 and then destroying her reputation when he claimed she was lying.

The jury did not find Mr. Trump responsible for the rape of Ms. Carroll.

Oliver O’Connell10 May 2023 05:30

1683689505I represented Trump’s accusers – because five brave women stood up he was caught in his truth

Because five brave women came together, E Jean Carroll won her sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump. Five women said yes, I will brave the haters, threats, public attacks from Trump supporters; yes, I will hold my head high and enter this courtroom; yes, I will answer all the questions that will be put to me with aplomb and dignity; yes, I will endure cross-examination by Trump’s lawyers with my bare hands; yes, I will do anything, I will overcome the natural terror anyone would feel doing this, the anxiety, the sleepless nights, because enough is enough, because justice matters. And that’s exactly what they did.

Sravasti Dasgupta10 May 2023 04:31

1683685835How did a chance meeting in a department store lead to a lawsuit decades later?

Andrew Feinberg explains how a chance encounter sparked a civil lawsuit for rape and libel almost thirty years later.

Oliver O’Connell10 May 2023 03:30

1683682235Who is Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina?

Attorney Joe Tacopina led the legal team representing former President Donald Trump in the civil rape lawsuit against former Elle E advice columnist Jean Carroll.

Mr Tacopina congratulated Ms Carroll and wished her luck after the jury in the civil case returned a verdict that Mr Trump was responsible for sexually assaulting her in the dressing room of a New York department store in 1995 or 1996.

Oliver O’Connell10 May 2023 02:30

1683679289Opinion: The lessons we should all learn from the E Jean Carrolls Trump sex abuse case

The Carroll v. Trump lawsuit, however, provided surprisingly helpful examples of how we might want to deal with rape and sexual abuse cases in the future. Obviously, these cases will always involve untold amounts of pain and trauma. Obviously, in an ideal world, these lawsuits would not even be necessary, because the wrongs they seek to repair would not exist. But if rape and sexual abuse are going to continue to be prevalent in our world, then yes, we owe it to ourselves and to others to ensure that the justice system is equipped to handle it…

You can read Clémence Michallon’s full article here.

Lucy Gray10 May 2023 01:41

1683678635 Did Trump confuse E Jean Carroll with his wife Marla Maples twice to seal the verdict?

A New York jury, Ms Carroll in the civil case, returned a verdict on May 9 that Mr Trump was responsible for sexually abusing Ms Carroll, but not raping her, and awarded the ‘writer a total of $5 million in damages, which includes the libel suit.

The video deposition was released in response to a request for tapes made by MSNBCs Rachel Maddow.

Craig Graziosi has the story.

Oliver O’Connell10 May 2023 01:30

1683675035Who is the reporter who testified in Trump’s civil rape trial?

Nearly two decades later, his experience of the future president allegedly forcing his tongue down his throat could have been key testimony in the civil rape trial of E Jean Carroll that began April 25 in federal court in New York. .

Oliver O’Connell10 May 2023 00:30

1683673235Trump furiously repeats false claim he never met E Jean Carroll and will appeal

I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A SHAME – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME! Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

A photo of Mr Trump meeting Ms Carroll was shown during the trial.

Report by Gustaf Kilander and Bevan Hurley.

Oliver O’Connell10 May 2023 00:00

