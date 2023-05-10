Thanks to E. Jean Carroll, Donald Trump is now a presidential candidate with the words Certified Sexual Predator next to his name





On Tuesday afternoon, less than three hours after deliberations began, a Manhattan jury found Donald Trump responsible for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s and for defaming her when he called her a liar when she went public with her allegations in 2019. The jury did not find him responsible for rape, and the $5 million won’t make a big splash in his net worth, even considering he’s nowhere near as rich as he claims. And yet, it was obviously an incredible moment and a turn of events, given that Trump was hardly ever held accountable for a lifetime of horrific behavior.

This horrific behavior was exposed throughout the two-week trial, including last week when the jury heard from Trump, via taped deposition, in which he doubled down on the right to sexually assault people and told the Carrolls attorney, Roberta Kaplan, you wouldn’t be my choice either, to be honest. He added: I wouldn’t be interested in you in any way.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Days earlier, jurors heard from one of Carrolls’ friends, Lisa Birnbach, who told them that the writer called her minutes after the sexual abuse, breathless, hyperventilated, emotional, and said, Lisa, you’re not going to believe what happened to me.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Trump took to Truth Social to tell his supporters: I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A SHAME – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME! During his deposition in the civil case, he mistook a photo of Carroll for his second wife, Marla Maples, questioning his crude claim that he couldn’t have attacked Carroll because she wasn’t so- not saying his type.

Tuesday’s result is, of course, far from the only legal problem Trump currently faces. Last month, he was charged with 34 Class E felonies stemming from various cash payments he made before the 2016 election. He is also under criminal investigation by the county prosecutors office. from Fulton for attempting to nullify the 2020 election in Georgia, as well as by the Justice Department for attempting to nullify the election and its handling of classified documents and possible obstruction. In all three cases, if charged and convicted, jail time is on the table.

Trump has said current and future legal issues will not prevent him from running for president. And currently (and this is extremely depressing) his supporters don’t seem to have a problem voting for a guy who’s been accused of a whole load of bullshit. As the New York Times noted late last month, Trump’s poll numbers have only grown, with one showing him winning 62% in the Republican primary. On the other hand, he now has to show up with the phrase sex offender written next to his name, petition to put it next to the R on the ballot! And that’s not a bad thing.

