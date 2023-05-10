Chinese foreign companies on edge after raids on state secrets | Business and economy

Taipei, Taiwan Foreign companies in China are on edge following a series of national security raids on consultancy firms that have highlighted the risks of doing business in the era of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Eric Zheng, president of the American Chamber of Commerce, said on Tuesday he was concerned about reports that due diligence firms have been targeted by authorities because their work is essential to doing business in China.

Chinese authorities should more clearly delineate where companies can or cannot perform such due diligence, Zheng said in a statement.

This would give foreign companies more confidence and enable them to comply with Chinese regulations.

Zheng’s remarks follow a similar warning from the US business group last month that the recent expansion of China’s espionage law greatly increases the uncertainties and risks of doing business in the People’s Republic.

EU Ambassador to China Jorge Toledo Albinana said on Tuesday the legislation was not good news for those hoping to see a further opening up of the Chinese economy.

The EU Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that Beijing’s crackdown sends a very mixed signal as China seeks to restore business confidence after the abrupt end of its strict zero COVID strategy in December.

Chinese state media said on Monday that authorities had launched an investigation into Capvision, a consulting firm with offices in New York, Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou and Shenzhen, for offering to share state secrets and critical information with companies abroad.

In a lengthy report on Monday, CCTV said unspecified Western countries had committed widespread theft of intelligence from critical industries linked to China’s military and economy and accused foreign institutions of using consulting firms. to collect sensitive information.

The report accuses Capvision of pressuring local experts to reveal company or state secrets on behalf of unknown clients, and says a senior researcher at a public company was sentenced to six years in prison for espionage related to his work for the consulting firm.

The probe comes after Chinese law enforcement interviewed staff at US consulting giant Bain & Company last month and in March raided the Beijing office of New York-based due diligence firm Mintz Group and arrested five employees.

Capvision, Bain and Mintz, all of which are based in the United States, provide information and data on Chinese companies for clients such as investment banks, hedge funds and private companies likely to invest in China or to do business there.

Beijing has signaled growing distrust of foreign institutions in recent months, expanding the country’s anti-espionage law in April to encompass all documents, data, materials and items related to national security and interests.

Although the amended legislation does not come into force until July, it has already chilled foreign companies, which said they had been cut off from access to company records containing valuable information about Chinese companies.

While recent investigations only directly affect a handful of foreign companies operating in China, the lack of transparency around the investigations has caused anxiety in the foreign affairs community, said Nick Marro, global trade analyst. and China at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

[Foreign companies] agree that the Chinese authorities should punish violations of the law when they occur. However, since many of these activities take place with a high degree of opacity and few people know what is going on, they operated on the basis of rumors rather than facts, Marro told Al Jazeera. And this uncertainty is really undermining the efforts of the Chinese government to really restore that trust.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in March that there would be ample space for international companies to operate in China and foreign professionals to return after pandemic curbs and border controls were removed.

Last year, China’s economy grew just 3% amid widespread lockdowns and travel restrictions, but gross domestic product is so far on track to meet Beijing’s target of about 5% growth for this year.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that the authorities are carrying out normal law enforcement actions aimed at ensuring the smooth development of the industry and safeguarding national security and human interests. development.

The crackdown focuses in particular on American companies comes amid strained relations between the United States and China, which are locked in a fierce competition for geopolitical power and influence.

Some 87% of respondents to an AmCham survey in April said they were pessimistic about bilateral ties, even as 59% reported a positive outlook on China’s economic recovery.

A foreign businessman working at a mid-sized consulting firm in China said most of his colleagues were less concerned about national security raids than the speed and shape of China’s recovery from zero COVID and heavy regulation of private industry.

I think people are very concerned about the government in China and what are they going to do next, the person told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

There’s a lot of reluctance to go to China not because of spy issues, but because last year during the lockdown there was this hard pressure on people who make a lot of money by China and concerns about how the Common Prosperity Campaign would affect the rich and prosperous societies.

From our point of view, this puts your intellectual property in China at risk and it is different from recent news about companies doing due diligence on Chinese companies and selling the information to Wall Street companies, added the business man.