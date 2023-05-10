ASEAN leaders condemn attack on Myanmar aid convoy

LABUAN BAJO Southeast Asian leaders have condemned an attack on an aid convoy the regional group had organized for displaced people in Myanmar, calling on Wednesday for an immediate end to the violence and for the military government to comply with a peace plan.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathered in the picturesque port town of Labuan Bajo in southern Indonesia at the start of a two-day summit. Their host, President Joko Widodo, called for unity in the face of the headwinds of the global economy and the great power rivalry gripping the region.

The 10-nation bloc has come under international pressure to effectively resolve the crisis in Myanmar. But ASEAN members appeared divided on how to proceed, with some recommending easing punitive actions aimed at isolating Myanmar’s generals and inviting its top diplomats and officials back to high-level summit meetings. The time of isolation has served its purpose, according to an internal ASEAN report obtained by The Associated Press.

Over the weekend, a convoy delivering aid to displaced villagers and the transport of Indonesian and Singaporean diplomats came under fire in Shan State, eastern Myanmar. A security team with the convoy returned fire and a vehicle was damaged, but there were no injuries, state broadcaster MRTV reported.

Indonesia, which chairs ASEAN this year, had organized the delivery of aid after a long-delayed assessment.

“We condemned the attack and stressed that the perpetrators must be held accountable,” ASEAN leaders said in a joint statement.

For the second year, the chief general of Myanmar was not invited to the summit. General-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing led the military in taking power from Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February 2021, plunging the country into civil war and becoming ASEAN’s most serious crisis since its founding in 1967.

ASEAN leaders said they were deeply concerned about the ongoing violence in Myanmar and called for the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create an environment conducive to safe and rapid delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues.

During the foreign ministers’ talks ahead of the summit, however, some suggested that the group re-engage Myanmar’s military-led State Council and bring Myanmar back to the meeting and summits of ministers of foreign affairs. ASEAN Foreign Affairs, noting that the time of isolation has served its purpose, according to the ASEAN report. He did not identify countries pushing for more leniency towards Myanmar despite international outrage over continued military attacks in the country.

The suggestion for ASEAN to bring Myanmar into its fold was noted, according to the report, implying that it did not receive full approval from all ministers.

The ministerial talks underlined that the crisis in Myanmar should not affect ASEAN’s progress in building a regional community, said the report, which cited an observation that there would be no solution to short term to the crisis in Myanmar.

There was also an observation that ASEAN may be experiencing “Myanmar fatigue”, which could distract ASEAN from the broader goals of building the ASEAN community, according to the report. Patience, flexibility and creativity are therefore essential because there will be no miracle solution to the crisis.

The report cites, without elaborating, concerns about increasing transnational crimes, including human trafficking and illegal drug production from Myanmar. More alarming, he added, there was “a call on all parties to stop the flow of arms and funding into Myanmar, which is leading to an escalation of the conflict”.

More than 3,450 civilians have been killed by security forces since Myanmar’s military took over, and thousands more remain imprisoned, says the Political Prisoners Assistance Association, which tallies casualties and arrests related to repression by the military government.

In April, a military airstrike killed more than 160 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony organized by opponents of the army regime, according to witnesses cited by Human Rights Watch. The Tuesday group described the attack in which the military dropped a devastating thermobaric or vacuum bomb as an apparent war crime.

Indonesia has significantly softened its fierce criticism of Myanmar’s military since assuming the rotating role of ASEAN leader. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said her country was taking a megaphone-free diplomatic approach to encourage dialogue and end the violence, which are the goals of a five-point peace plan the leaders negotiated with the leader. Myanmar military in 2021.

In a post-summit statement to be issued by Widodo on behalf of ASEAN leaders, they plan to renew their call for restraint in the disputed South China Searepeating language used in previous ASEAN statements.

Concerns have been expressed by some ASEAN member states over land reclamation, serious activities and incidents in the region, including damage to the marine environment, which have eroded trust, heightened tensions and could undermine peace, security and stability in the region. region, says a draft statement.

Associated Press reporters Andi Jatmiko and Achmad Ibrahim contributed to this report.