Jury finds Trump sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll in civil case





A New York jury found on Tuesday that former US President Donald Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, then defamed her with his denials, awarding her $5 million in damages. The nine-member jury returned a unanimous verdict in the civil trial.

Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by calling her a liar, jurors decided on Tuesday, handing the former US president a legal setback as he he was campaigning to return to office in 2024.

The nine-member jury in Manhattan federal court awarded $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages. Although the finding of sexual abuse was sufficient to establish her liability for assault and battery, the jury did not find that Trump raped her.

The jury deliberated for just under three hours before rejecting Trump’s denial of assaulting Carroll. To find him responsible, the jury of six men and three women had to reach a unanimous verdict.

Carroll held hands with his attorneys as the verdict was read. Trump was absent throughout the trial which began on April 25.

Carroll, 79, testified in the civil trial that Trump, 76, raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996 and then damaged her reputation, writing in an October article 2022 on his Truth Social platform that his claims were a “complete con”, “a hoax” and “a lie”.

President from 2017 to 2021, Trump is the opinion poll favorite for the Republican presidential nomination and has shown an astonishing ability to ride out controversies that could sink other politicians.

It seems unlikely, in America’s polarized political climate, that the civil verdict will impact Trump’s core supporters, who view his legal woes as part of a concerted effort by opponents to undermine him.

“People who are anti-Trumpare are going to stay that way, the core pro-Trump voters aren’t going to change, and those who are ambivalent, I just don’t think, are going to be moved by this stuff,” he said. Charlie Gerow, a Republican strategist in Pennsylvania.

Any negative impact will likely be small and limited to suburban women and moderate Republicans, he said.

Jurors were tasked with deciding whether Trumpraped, sexually abused or forcibly touched Carroll, each of which would satisfy his grievance claim. They were asked separately if Trump defamed Carroll.

Because this was a civil matter, Trump faces no criminal consequences. Carroll was seeking unspecified damages.

Trump’s legal team opted not to present a defense, betting that jurors would find that Carroll had failed to present a convincing case.

Trumphad said Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist and registered Democrat, made up the allegations in an attempt to boost sales of his 2019 memoir and hurt him politically.

Because the case was in civil court, Carroll had to establish his rape allegation by “a preponderance of the evidence” – that is, more likely than not – rather than the higher standard used. in criminal cases of “proof beyond a reasonable doubt”. Carroll had to show “clear and convincing evidence” to prove his defamation claim.

The trial featured testimony from two women who said Trump sexually assaulted them decades ago.

Former People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff told jurors that Trump cornered her in his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in 2005 and forcibly kissed her for a few minutes until a butler interrupts the alleged assault. Another woman, Jessica Leeds, testified that Trump kissed, groped and put his hand up her skirt during a 1979 robbery.

Jurors also heard clips from a 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump said the women let him “grab them by the pussy.”

“Historically, it’s true, with stars … if you look at the last million years,” Trump said in an October 2022 video deposition released to the court. He has repeatedly denied the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told jurors during closing arguments Monday that the 2005 video was evidence that Trump assaulted Carroll and other women.

The federal trial, presided over by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is unrelated to Carroll’s attorney, began April 25. Citing the uniqueness of a civil case against a former president, the judge ruled that the names, addresses and work locations of the jurors would be kept secret.

Carroll testified that she bumped into Trumpat Bergdorf while he was looking for a present for another woman. Carroll said she agreed to help Trump pick out a gift and the two looked at some lingerie before he dragged her into a dressing room, slammed her head against a wall and slammed her. violates. Carroll testified that she did not recall the specific date or year of the alleged rape.

Carroll faced questions from Trump’s legal team attacking the plausibility of her story, including why she never reported the matter to police or yelled at the alleged incident.

Two of Carroll’s friends said she told them about the alleged rape at the time, but swore secrecy to them because she feared Trump would use his fame and wealth to retaliate against her if she showed up.

Carroll told jurors she decided to break her silence in 2017 after rape allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein prompted dozens of women to come forward with accounts of sexual violence by powerful men. She went public with her account while Trump was still president.

She said Trump’s public denials destroyed his career and sparked a campaign of vicious online harassment by his supporters, including various threatening messages and social media posts.

Although Trump did not testify at trial, a video clip of the October 2022 deposition showed him mistaking Carroll for one of his former wives in a black-and-white photo among several people at an event.

“It’s Marla,” Trump said in the deposition, referring to his second wife Marla Maples. Previously, Trumhad said he couldn’t have raped Carroll because she wasn’t “his type”.

Trump has cited the Carroll trial in campaign fundraising emails as evidence of what he describes as a Democratic plot to harm him politically.

His poll improved after he was charged in New York in March with forging business documents for a silent payment to a porn star before his 2016 presidential election victory.

This indictment, filed in New York state court, made him the first past or present US president to be indicted. Trumphas pleaded not guilty and said the charges were politically motivated.

