Boris Johnson thought Partygate was set up by psychopath Sue Gray, claims former…

Boris Johnson has called Partygate inquisitor Sue Gray a ‘psycho’ and grew ‘extremely suspicious’ of her before his Labor links were confirmed, his ex-media chief has claimed.

Guto Harri, who served as Mr Johnson’s chief communications officer during his final months at No 10 in 2022, has hit out at the senior civil servant who now hopes to become Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

Supporters of the former prime minister have used his hopes of working for Labor to suggest the investigation was tainted with bias against him.

Speaking ahead of the launch of his new podcast Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player, in which he previously detailed a “showdown” between Mr Johnson and the current King Charles over the Rwandan migrant plan, Mr Harri said stated that Ms. Gray had done so. does not take an “impartial view of what really happened”.

Asked how Mr Johnson viewed Ms Gray, Mr Harri told LBC’s Nick Ferrari over breakfast: ‘If I were to say one word, maybe it will happen again, ‘psycho’ Sue Gray, in would be part of it, and there’s a sense that she lacked perspective on what he had done.

“Towards the end, I think he rightly thought there was no perspective and things were completely out of proportion in the way Partygate was perceived.”

Mr Harri’s new six-part podcast will reveal the inner workings of government from his experiences at the heart of Mr Johnson’s Downing Street operation in his final months.

The tumultuous ending saw him try to hang on as he faced constant questions over his handling of Partygate before his ministers began to resign en masse.

Mr Harri told Nick how Mr Johnson’s opinion of Ms Gray, then a senior civil servant, had changed over time.

“He had respected her a lot, but by the time I arrived I think he was naturally becoming suspicious and in the end we were all extremely suspicious of this woman,” he said.

“She was supposed to conduct an investigation that was under the Prime Minister and she was supposed to be completely impartial, it was supposed to be a quasi-judicial and objective thing.

“It turns out she was advised by a Labor card-carrying lawyer who was recruiting people for the Labor Party on social media because he was advising her what to do.

“Turns out she had a press officer. Why do you need a press officer when you’re writing a report for the Prime Minister?

“It took me weeks to realize where all these leaks were coming from, they were being actively informed and reporters were telling me afterwards ‘you made this guy move, you destroyed a source of great stories for us “.

“So it wasn’t this objective, unbiased view of what really happened.

“There are a lot of people who misbehaved during this time. None of them are in the public domain, none of them have been mentioned, it all landed on one guy because he happened to be the guy at the top.”

He added: “As for Sue Grey, we all know what she wants to do next, she wants to work for Keir Starmer.

“She was supposed to speak to him at the time, when she was supposed to give a quasi-judicial verdict, objectively, on Boris Johnson.”

Ms Gray, who has been made public, had accepted the position of Sir Keir’s chief of staff in March, had turned it down at least four months earlier, according to reports.

She is waiting to find out how long she will have to wait before starting work

The Professional Appointments Advisory Committee has yet to decide how long he will be on gardening leave before he takes up his duties. A wait of approximately three to six months is to be expected.

But her links to Labor have allowed Mr Johnson’s supporters to question her conclusions about the pandemic-era parties in Downing Street, in which she criticized the culture and leadership at No 10.

Mr Johnson is also awaiting a response from the Commons Privileges Committee inquiry.

It is claimed she was at the center of the Cabinet Office’s response to the inquiry, which is looking into whether it misled MPs about parties.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman, asked what the Downing Street incumbent thought of remarks allegedly made by one of his predecessors, said he had not spoken to the Prime Minister about the information.

Official No 10 added: ‘The Prime Minister is using appropriate language.





Mr Harri has previously revealed Boris Johnson ‘faced it’ with King Charles over a speech the royal wanted to make on slavery and issued a warning that sparked a rift that never fully recovered .

It came after the then Prince of Wales privately criticized government plans to send migrants to Rwanda.

Speaking amid King Charles’ coronation, Mr Harri said: “Things weren’t so festive when Boris and the future king traveled to Kigali, Rwanda. Prince Charles, as he was then criticized the government’s approach to small boats.

“He was also planning a speech on slavery. Boris squared off, confronted him and warned him ‘I’ll be careful,’ he said, ‘or you’ll end up having to sell the duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations to those who built it.’ Relations never fully recovered.”