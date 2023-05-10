Beijing post-zero Covid: how Xi Jinping stands in the way of China





China’s economic recovery is faltering. Beijing’s leaders blame the West, but make many mistakes themselves. Analysis. BEIJING taz | There is no longer any doubt that China’s initially buoyant economic recovery stalled after the zero Covid policy ended. On Tuesday, Beijing’s customs authority backed that up with hard data: The country’s exports were able to close April with an 8.5% increase, but growth slowed significantly from the previous month. Imports are still clearly in the red: they fell by 7.9% year-on-year. The medium-term prognosis is sobering anyway: According to the International Monetary Fund, the People’s Republic must adjust to the fact that China’s decades-long boom will flatten out. The Middle Kingdom could struggle to emerge from emerging market status. From a European point of view, the weakness of consumption in China is of particular importance: Beijing’s trade balance with the EU is now so unbalanced that the European deficit has almost doubled in the last three years and is now close to 400 billion euros. grooves. So far, there is no indication that the trend will reverse anytime soon. Domestic companies are therefore likely to reduce their risk vis-à-vis the People’s Republic of China in the future. This is not a farewell to the Chinese market, which will continue to be important. But dependencies could gradually be reduced, supply chains diversified and production moved to South and Southeast Asia. Xi blames the West China’s trade data is certainly not alarming, but it is more than clear that the country is well below its potential. In the eyes of head of state Xi Jinping, the question of guilt has long been settled: Western countries in particular, led by the United States, are pursuing a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, said the 69-year-old at a press conference. the National People’s Congress in the spring. To put it politely: Chinese diplomats and state-run newspapers express the scapegoat theory in a much more aggressive tone, claiming that Washington is responsible for all the evil. Propaganda prevents any reflection on a much more complex truth: it is not primarily the technological sanctions imposed by the United States that paralyze the ambitions of the People’s Republic, but above all the policy of Xi Jinping himself. ideology above growth has become more than clear at the latest since the ideologically motivated zero Covid excesses of the previous year. His decision to side with Vladimir Putin after the war in Ukraine not only shocked Western politicians and diplomats, but also starkly showed Western businesses the risks of their reliance on China. Finally, Xi Jinping’s erratic regulations on the tech industry have permanently decimated the country’s most successful companies. Power has grown at the expense of the economy Behind such measures hides a Communist Party leadership that has massively extended its power in recent years to the detriment of economic development. Beijing is attempting a very contradictory balancing act: on the one hand, the new Prime Minister Li Qiang is courting international companies. At the same time, authorities are currently carrying out weekly raids on foreign consulting firms over vague allegations of spying or orchestrating boycott campaigns against Western companies. Last but not least, Beijing seems to forget that it is challenging a system that has benefited it for decades. Because at least as important for the country’s development was its membership of the World Trade Organization in 2001, in addition to its economic openness at the end of the 1970s. Despite difficult negotiations, this was welcomed by Europe and the United States. Meanwhile, many hopes in the West that China might become less repressive through cooperation have been largely dashed.

