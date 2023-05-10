ASEAN summit calls for end to violence in Myanmar

Leaders of the nine active members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations called for an end to violence in Myanmar on the first day of a two-day summit in Indonesia on Wednesday.
We were deeply concerned about the ongoing violence in Myanmar and called for the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create an environment conducive to the safe and rapid delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues, the leaders said in a statement from the town of Labuan Bajo on the southeast island of Flores.
Myanmar has been in chaos since the military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.
The coup immediately sparked anti-junta protests across Myanmar that resulted in the deaths of more than 3,000 civilians and more than 18,000 arrests at the hands of the military, according to an independent monitoring group. The unrest has also escalated into a deadly rural conflict between the army and several rebel ethnic groups that have been fighting for greater autonomy for decades.
ASEAN released a five-point plan to end the violence in an agreement struck with Myanmar’s military rulers. But the junta has yet to follow through on the plan’s implementation, leading to criticism of ASEAN as irrelevant.
The 10-nation ASEAN charter, which includes Myanmar, established the group’s principles of consensus and non-interference in the affairs of its members. But ASEAN has banned Myanmar leaders from attending the summits due to the military’s failure to implement the peace plan.
ASEAN leaders also denounced Sunday’s attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying diplomats from Indonesia and Singapore and delivering humanitarian aid to displaced residents in Myanmar’s eastern Shan state. . We condemned the attack and stressed that the perpetrators must be held accountable, the statement said.
The summit is also expected to issue a code of conduct for nations operating in the South China Sea in response to China’s aggressive actions in the region.
Some information for this report comes from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.
