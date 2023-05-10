Erdogan supporters intimidate Turkish voters in Germany





“They are provoking us. But we will not react,” said a figure from the Berlin wing of a Turkish opposition party.

Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are trying to intimidate their opponents in Germany ahead of earthquake elections in their country, according to voters and politicians. The CHP, the main opposition party, bussed Turks from around Berlin to vote at the consulate. However, when they arrive, they say pro-Erdogan protesters are waiting for them outside the building. Cars playing songs linked to Erdogan’s AKP party also reportedly drove around the local CHP branch. “They insult you at the entrance” to the consulate, says Katresu Ergez, a 29-year-old Turkish-German citizen. “If you don’t wear the veil and you dress in a less traditional way, you are directly considered anti-Erdoğan.” The same thing happens on social media, she continues. “You are insulted, you are called a terrorist and things like that”. Turkey faces pivotal elections on May 14 that will decide the fate of Erdogan, who has ruled the country since 2001. Polls predict a neck and neck race. The incumbent is favored by religious and conservative voters, while his opponent Kemal Kilidaroglu leads the secular CHP party, founded by the father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. The votes of Turkish citizens living abroad will have a significant impact on the outcome of the May 14 elections. In 2018, 2.63 million Turkish voters were registered abroad. Almost half of them (47%) were in Germany. “There is a blatant attempt to influence opinion and even put people under pressure,” Herbert Reul, interior minister for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told German TV. ZDF, adding that it was “not acceptable”. Fights broke out between Turks at polling stations in France last week as police had to use tear gas to stop the violence. “They provoke us. But we won’t react,” said Ercan Yaprak, co-leader of the CHP party’s Berlin CHP wing. “If they expect us to respond to them at the consulate, we won’t. I don’t want a fight.” Turkey’s political rivalries are also played out in Lithuania, where Turkish citizens were able to vote for the first time, as well as in Afghanistan, Belarus, Brazil, Estonia, Morocco, Montenegro, South Korea, in Libya, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Portugal, Slovakia and Tanzania Speaking to Euronews, a voter in the Lithuanian capital said that “political tensions [between Turks] play out more abroad because people are freer to express their opinions and activism.” “In Turkey, if you say or do something too political, you can end up in jail,” they added. Earlier this year, a member of Erdogan’s AKP party threatened exiled Turkish leaders in Germany, saying “we beat them in Turkey and now we will beat [them] in Germany”. Such hostility must be prohibited, according to the Reul State Interior Ministry. “If such politicians think they can continue their campaign here, they should know that we will not allow it,” he said. A total of 1.5 million Turks can vote until May 9 at 26 different polling stations across Germany, according to the YSK election commission. Many of them are descendants of migrant workers who helped Europe’s economic powerhouse recover after World War II. All pollsters will announce a tight score before May 14. Turkish President Kilidaroglu’s main rival is the candidate of the National Alliance which brings together six opposition parties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2023/05/10/erdogan-supporters-intimidate-turkish-voters-in-germany The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos