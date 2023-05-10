Jury unanimously finds Donald Trump responsible for sexual assault





DOES ANYBODY BELIEVE I’D TAKE A NEARLY 60-YEAR-OLD WOMAN I DIDN’T KNOW [into a department-store dressing room] Andher, Donald Trump asked his followers on Truth Social, a social media platform, on April 26. On May 9, a New York jury ruled that in fact, yes, they mostly did.

In a civil case, E. Jean Carroll, a writer, accused Mr. Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store more than 25 years ago. A federal jury unanimously found it more likely than not (the standard of proof for a civil trial) that Mr. Trump sexually assaulted her and then defamed her by denying her allegations. For this, they said Mr. Trump had to pay Ms. Carroll $5 million. The jury fell short of agreeing that the assault constituted rape.

Although Mr. Trump will no doubt try to turn this latest discovery to his advantage, it was a disastrous day for the former president. Among the dozens of charges and legal issues he has faced since running for office, the ruling is the first major court ruling against him. It is important. Where before he could dismiss charges such as Ms Carrolls by claiming his accusers were wacky politically motivated jobs, now nine ordinary citizens, six men and three women, have firmly concluded he had done something wrong and had to pay for it.

Other victims of sexual assault can now look to Ms. Carroll’s success in court and decide to do the same. In New York, they have until November to file historic sexual assault charges, under a special look-back period law. As for Mrs Carroll, she has always said that she wanted her name cleared above all else, which this case did resoundingly.

Historical allegations of sexual abuse are notoriously difficult to prove in court. But as the case progressed over the past week, the belief that Mr. Trump could lose has steadily grown. The contrast between Camp Carroll and Camp Trump was stark. Ms. Carroll’s testimony was moving, composed and credible, and her attorneys methodically layered witness after witness to back up her claims and argue that Mr. Trump’s behavior was part of a larger pattern. They replayed the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Mr. Trump brags about grabbing women by the genitals. To spell it out, they presented the jury with a chart with photos of the three women who testified that Mr. Trump assaulted them, with checkmarks next to the columns semi-public place, grab shot and not my type.

The Trump camp, on the other hand, offered no witnesses. Mr. Trump did not exercise his right to come to court and testify. For his lawyers, it was probably a relief; their client had shown in a previously filmed deposition, parts of which had been played during the trial, how well he could drop a cannon even telling Ms Carroll’s lawyer that she was not his type either. The only thing the jury heard on behalf of the defendant, besides the damning clips shown by Ms Carrolls’ lawyers, was her belligerent lawyer’s attack on her accusers.

Mr. Trump himself has instead decided to communicate directly with the American public through his preferred platform: social media (for which the judge has chastised him and his son on several occasions). Just before the start of jury deliberations, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to claim (incorrectly) that he was not allowed to speak or defend himself at the trial. Shortly after the verdict, the Trump campaign issued a statement announcing that it would appeal and that Democrats’ weaponization of the US justice system against President Trump had reached a new low.

Does it matter?

Mr Trump’s protestations that this case is further evidence of the greatest witch hunt of all time will play well with his base which is essential in helping him win the primaries. But a conviction for sexual assault will surely hurt his presidential bid in a general election, even taking into account his Teflon credentials. The extent of the damage is not yet clear. Other Republican candidates now face a tricky dilemma as they are asked what they think of a jury of ordinary Americans finding their de facto leader sexually assaulted someone. Asa Hutchinson, former governor of Arkansas and current presidential candidate, did not mince words: The jury verdict should be treated seriously and is another example of Donald Trump’s indefensible behavior.

With Mr. Trump comfortably ahead in the polls heading into the primaries, other Republicans hoping for a place in his cabinet might not be so outspoken. They might conclude that, just like with Access Hollywood’s pussy-taking video, it will take more to scare a Trump voter. A discovery of rape might well have changed that view.

But more is to come. Of the investigations and legal battles to come, including his alleged handling of secret documents and his role in the January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill, the one with the most serious potential consequences is the criminal investigation that Mr. Trump is facing off for alleged interference in the election. Georgia. Unlike that case of the week, which cost Mr. Trump reputation and dollars, a conviction there could at least in theory cost him his freedom. But time is on his side. Even if the case results in a conviction, it is unlikely that the appeals will be concluded before the presidential election in November 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/united-states/2023/05/10/a-jury-unanimously-finds-donald-trump-liable-for-sexual-assault The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos