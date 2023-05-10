Politics
Britain would ‘welcome’ China’s intervention to bring peace to Ukraine, says James Cleverly | Political news
The foreign minister said he would “welcome” any intervention from China that could help end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
James Cleverly said he doesn’t think the West should be a “dog in a manger” over how a potential settlement was reached, and that “we know Xi [Jinping] enjoys significant influence with Vladimir Putin.”
The Foreign Minister was speaking during a visit to the United States where he stressed the need for the two allies to maintain their support for Ukraine.
China has sought to adopt a neutral stance on Ukraine and its president, Xi Jinping, is said to be on good terms with Mr Putin, paying him a three-day visit to Moscow in March.
Mr Cleverly’s words are likely to be frowned upon by some – including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who urged the West to ‘wake up’ to the threat posed by China in a recent speech to an American think tank.
She specifically mentioned a recent visit French President Emmanuel Macron visits Beijing for example, calling it a “sign of weakness”.
Russia faces ‘imminent defeat’ – as forces resort to ‘use of washing machine parts’ in weapons – latest policy
But the foreign secretary said Britain would not be critical if Mr Xi, China’s president, chose to use his ‘significant degree of influence’ with Mr Putin to reach a peace settlement “fair and sustainable”.
“I would salute the intervention that brought this war to a just and lasting conclusion from wherever it comes,” Mr Cleverly said.
“And I don’t think we should be the dogs in the manger on this. We know Xi wields significant influence with Vladimir Putin.
“If he can use that influence to achieve what he has publicly stated and is close to his heart – namely sovereignty, territory, integrity, non-threat of use of nuclear weapons – then why are we criticizing this intervention if it’s meaningful and if he actually respects it? (Those are) two big ‘ifs’.”
He added: “But if through his intervention he can help restore Ukraine’s sovereignty and get Russian troops out of this country, then I’m not going to criticize that.
“But it has to be more than headline-grabbing stuff, it has to be real intervention.”
Mr Cleverly delivered the speech following a escalation of attacks on Ukrainian civilians by Russia in recent days.
More Russian missiles were fired towards Ukraine’s capital Kyiv overnight after a series of drone, missile and airstrike attacks on Monday morning in Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odessa regions.
The attacks were seen as part of the Kremlin’s attempts to take over the narrative before its World War II Victory Day – the annual celebration of the Russian defeat of Nazi Germany – which took place today.
This year’s celebrations have been scaled down following warnings of potential security threats, with analysts saying only 51 vehicles were involved in the 2023 procession, compared to the 200 pieces of military equipment on display in Moscow three years ago.
In his speech, the Russian president tried to blame the war in Ukraine on the West’s “savage ambitions, arrogance and impunity” and claimed that a “real war” had been unleashed against Russia – in remarks denounced by Rishi Sunak.
Mr Cleverly also warned his American audience to be prepared for the possibility of kyiv anticipating spring offensive against Russia may struggle to achieve the desired breakthrough.
He said the conflict in Ukraine, now in its 15th month, could get “scary” and not follow the plot of a “Hollywood movie”, but urged the UK and its allies to ” stay with » Kyiv.
“We have to recognize that there may not be a simple, quick and decisive breakthrough,” Mr Cleverly said.
“And what we’ve been arguing in the UK is that we have to stick with them.
“Now I hope and expect them to do very well because every time I’ve seen Ukrainians they’ve exceeded expectations. But we have to be realistic. That’s the real world, it’s not a Hollywood movie.
Learn more:
Putin’s ‘grotesque fictions’ exposed on very different VE Day
VE Day: It was not a normal parade, with many buying into the Kremlin narrative
“Things are complicated, things are complicated, things are difficult, things are going to get scary.
“We will expect to hear words of escalation coming out of Vladimir Putin’s mouth – we have to be ready for that, we have to have the resolve to keep doing the right thing, despite these comments.”
Asked if he thought the West’s armed response had been ‘proportionate’ to the threat posed by Russia, Mr Cleverly said: ‘There is a strong argument that we shouldn’t leave our respective military cabinets bare.
“My answer is: if we save things for a rainy day, it’s the rainy day.”
Today a new $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine was announced by the White House, which includes additional air defense systems and artillery shells.
Ukraine will receive additional air defense systems and ammunition as well as the technology to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukraine’s native defense systems.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/britain-would-welcome-intervention-by-china-to-bring-peace-in-ukraine-says-james-cleverly-12877305
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Britain would ‘welcome’ China’s intervention to bring peace to Ukraine, says James Cleverly | Political news
- 42nd ASEAN Summit: President Joko Widodo stresses unity to make ASEAN an engine of peace and growth
- Bollywood film about Islamic State recruits sparks debate in India
- Google I/O 2023 Starts Today: How to Watch the Keynotes, What to Expect
- They were small: Photos show children working illegally in US slaughterhouse | Nebraska
- Ananya Panday is a Barbie girl in the world of Bollywood
- Damon Wilson’s quick start helps answer a big defensive question for Georgia football
- Jérémie Le Febvre is appointed CEO of Fursac
- Ask the Developer Vol. 9, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Chapter 1
- PM Modi Begins Day Visit to Rajasthan and Offers Prayers at Shrinathji Temple | India News
- New law allowing longer trucks on UK roads could ‘take the lives’ of pedestrians and cyclists | british news
- Anil Ravipudi Brings Bollywood Villain For NBK108