Boris called Sue Gray a psychopath and planned to fire Rishi Sunak | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has described Sue Gray as a “psycho”, according to former spin doctor Guto Harri. Speaking on LBC This Morning ahead of a new round of podcasts, Mr Harri also revealed Mr Johnson’s attitude towards Partygate’s chief inquisitor, and also said he planned to sack Rishi Sunak as than Chancellor if he manages to stay on as Prime Minister, although Mr Sunak will “get ahead of him”.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s podcast release, Mr Harri was asked about Mr Johnson’s views on Sue Gray amid her controversial decision to become Sir Keir Starmers’ chief of staff. Mr Harri said Mr Johnson had respected her very much but by the time I arrived he was understandably starting to be suspicious and in the end we were all extremely suspicious of this woman. He also revealed that Ms Gray had a press officer and it took me weeks to figure out where all these leaks were coming from, with reporters then complaining to the former communications chief that he was moving their sources . Asked how Boris portrayed Ms Gray, Mr Harri said he didn’t want to give the full story ahead of the podcasts, but psychopath Sue Gray will come up in his story. He said: There was a feeling that she lacked perspective on what he had done towards the end. I think he rightly thought there was no perspective and things were completely out of proportion.

Mr Harri also slammed Harriet Harman, the Labor chair of the Commons committee, asking whether Mr Johnson had lied to Parliament about Partygate. He said Ms Harman is not a High Court judge, she is the former deputy leader of the Labor Party, and yet he wanted to trust her that she was going to deliver an objective and impartial verdict on the point of whether he had lied to parliament or not. Mr Johnson’s former right-hand man in Downing Street also revealed the Prime Minister had planned to sack Mr Sunak in his next reshuffle, although Mr Sunak’s resignation as chancellor came before him. Mr Harri says there was a fundamental policy disagreement between the two. READ MORE: Boris Johnson told to sack devious Rishi Sunak by Cabinet ministers

He claims tensions have built up between No 10 and No 11, not because of Partygate or a personality clash, but because of disagreements over how the money should be spent. He said: There was a limited amount of money left, because the government – naturally – wasted a lot of money during Covid, and then what do you do with the money that is left? He says there was pressure within the Conservative Party to cut taxes; Boris Johnson wanted to spend taxpayers’ money on key infrastructure like nuclear power stations and offshore wind; and Rishi Sunak stubbornly wanted to keep paying the cost of living. Mr. Harri revealed that if things hadn’t gone the way they did last July, over the summer we had a reshuffle and Rishi would have been offered a different job. Asked if Boris was preparing to move the Chancellor from his post, Mr Harri replied that he was, although he joked that Mr Sunak had moved him ahead of him by some manner and had wrecked the whole show.

Mr Harri says when Mr Sunak quit he did not speak to Mr Johnson in person or text. He reveals Downing Street discovered on Twitter, adding that it was a bit difficult at the time. He said: All is fair in love, war and politics, I think that’s a bit of water under the bridge. Last night, sources close to Mr Johnson said: ‘This account is simply inaccurate and does not reflect the conversation that took place. Boris Johnson had nothing to do with this podcast, had no knowledge of it and deplores any attempt to report such conversations in public.” Friends of Mr Johnson have added that he deeply disapproves of leaking conversations with the heir to the throne and that he never will.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1768038/Boris-Johnson-Sue-Gray-Psycho The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos