What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?





ISLAMABAD, May 9 (Reuters) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday by an anti-corruption agency on charges of corruption. Government officials have alleged that Khan and his wife received land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from a real estate tycoon through a charitable trust.

Khan and his aides have denied any wrongdoing. The developer has denied the accusations in the past, but he could not be reached on Wednesday and his company’s chief marketing officer did not respond to a request for further comment.

Below are some facts about the trust and the acquisition of the land.

WHAT IS AL-QADIR’S TRUST?

Al-Qadir Trust is a non-governmental welfare organization established by Bushra Watto, Khan’s third wife, and Khan in 2018 while he was still in office.

While serving as prime minister, Khan promoted trust at official events.

The couple are sole trustees, according to Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

WHAT DOES THE TRUST DO?

The trust runs a university outside Islamabad dedicated to spirituality and Islamic teachings, a project inspired by the former first lady, also known as Bushra Bibi, who has a reputation as a spiritual healer.

Khan publicly described her as his spiritual leader and said she helped guide him to a spiritual path.

WHAT IS A CORRUPTION CASE?

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a press conference on Tuesday that the trust was a front for Khan to receive valuable land as a bribe from a property developer, Malik Riaz Hussain , who is one of the richest and most powerful businessmen in Pakistan.

The anti-corruption agency that arrested Khan had summoned Hussain late last year to submit responses on the given ground to the trust.

The trust owns nearly 60 acres of land worth seven billion Pakistani rupees ($24.7 million) and another large piece of land in Islamabad near Khan’s hilltop home, the minister said.

The 60-acre plot in Jhelum district of Punjab state is the official site of the university, but very little has been built there.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also raised questions about donations given for the operations of the institution under construction.

“The trust received 180 million rupees ($635,144.67) for operating expenses, but records only showed 8.52 million rupees” on the books, it said in a late statement. Tuesday evening.

HOW DID THE ALLEGED BRIBE WORK?

The government said the scheme originated from £190million repatriated to Pakistan in 2019 by Britain after Hussain confiscated cash and assets to settle a UK investigation into whether he was were proceeds of crime.

He says that instead of putting it in Pakistan’s treasury, Khan’s government used the money to pay court-imposed fines against Hussain for illegally acquiring government land at below market value. for development in Karachi.

The Home Minister alleged that Hussain gave the lands of Jhelum and Islamabad to Al-Qadir Trust in exchange for the favor.

($1 = 283.4000 Pakistani rupees)

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asif Shahzad

Thomson Reuters

Shahzad is an accomplished media professional with over two decades of experience. He mainly reports on the regions of Pakistan and Afghanistan, with a great interest and in-depth knowledge of Asia. He also reports on politics, economics, finance, business, commodities, Islamist militancy, human rights.

