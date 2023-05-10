To achieve peace, Ukraine and Russia must feel safe | Russia–Ukraine War

It has been over a year since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The war has killed and injured hundreds of thousands of civilians and soldiers and devastated the country. In recent months, however, there has been little movement on the front line and observers increasingly speak of a stalemate and the need to move towards talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Although both sides have declared themselves ready to negotiate, they have yet to sit down to discuss peace. As the international community considers how to restart this process, it is important to remember that peace can only be achieved by making Ukraine and Russia feel safe. Both. Not one of them.

Both countries are signatories to the European Security Charter adopted in 1999 at the 6th summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Istanbul. Article II of the document affirms the right of each state to establish its own security through alliances and treaties, and stipulates that there must be mutual respect for such arrangements.

Obviously, today, the security paradigms of Ukraine and Russia cannot be easily reconciled, but that does not mean that it is impossible to find an arrangement that both parties would accept, in particular a an agreement which implies guarantees from other powers.

The United States has been indispensable to Ukraine’s security and independence, but its commitment will not last. Washington recently signaled that countering Russian expansionism in Ukraine and elsewhere was only a sideshow and that China was its primary concern.

Therefore, a guarantee of security for Ukraine must be offered by the European Union, whose economic and security interests are at stake in this conflict. Ukraine may prefer to deal with the Americans, but sooner or later it will realize that its European neighbors are much more stable allies.

Europeans can guarantee Ukrainian security by resurrecting earlier European Defense Community (EDC) plans proposed in 1952 by the Benelux countries, including France, Italy and West Germany, to deal with the Soviet military threat.

It was aborted when ratification failed in the French parliament, but today Paris is unlikely to block such an initiative.

The EDC could station a force inside Ukraine to make the guarantee credible. In this way, the Europeans would thwart Russia’s claim to act in self-defense against NATO in Ukraine.

European conventional forces would be strong enough to deal with a Russian threat provided that EU member states implement current defense capacity building plans and do not fall into the illusion that the world is a place peaceful.

The problem with this arrangement could be countering the nuclear threat from Russia. There are two ways to square this circle.

First, a Russian attack on Ukraine could be deterred by the mere presence of EDC troops. They would come from NATO member countries. Although it is unclear whether in this situation Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which defines collective defence, can be activated, the strategic ambiguity it creates may be enough to deter a Russian attack. .

Second, France’s nuclear weapons could also be used as a deterrent. French President Emmanuel Macron has already indicated that Paris considered play a role in Europe’s collective security through its nuclear arsenal.

And ideas for multilateralizing a nuclear deterrent have already been floated. In the early 1960s, the United States proposed a NATO multilateral nuclear fleet known as the Multilateral Force.

France’s nuclear arsenal is not diversified enough to respond to Russian nuclear threats and bringing it to this level would take time and money. Thus, French nuclear weapons replacing the American arsenal as a nuclear deterrent against Russia in Europe would only be a viable long-term solution.

Establishing a security guarantee for Russia will likely fall to China. Beijing has continuously declared that the Ukrainian crisis is not what we want to see. What he probably wants to see is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is neither a loser nor a winner.

China has no interest in an outcome that helps Russia, its great rival in Central Asia, to strengthen itself, nor does it want to see the fall of Putin’s regime, because its collapse could sow doubts on the stability of autocratic regimes.

In March, after hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said Russia and China were not creating a military alliance. It’s because the Russian president doesn’t need it. He only needs to know that his survival and that of his regime is a central Chinese interest which is a sufficient guarantee of security for him.

But the prospect of Russia seriously negotiating peace as long as it senses China’s sympathy for its position is remote. This is why, if Beijing is serious about not seeing the Ukrainian crisis continue, it will have to demonstrate to Moscow the limits of its security guarantee.

He can do this by simply changing his rhetoric and pushing the idea that it is Russia that is blocking a peace deal. It would certainly undermine global sympathy for Moscow, taking away one of its assets.

Putin is, of course, likely to resist peace talks without a clear victory in Ukraine because he perceives the domestic cost to be too high. After spending more than a year telling the Russian people that he is carrying out a military operation to rid Ukraine of Nazis and stop a genocide against Russian speakers in the country, they might start to wonder if he puts abruptly end the campaign to negotiate with those he called Nazis.

Xi could perhaps help Putin solve this dilemma, pointing to the rhetorical acrobatics that one of his predecessors, Deng Xiaoping, had to resort to after the 1979 Chinese attack on Vietnam was repelled by the military. seasoned Vietnamese. Vietnam has learned a lesson, Xiaoping said at the time, and Putin might as well agree today: Ukraine has learned a lesson.

Inevitably, the end of the war in Ukraine will imply that Russia agrees to be a nation-state. Putin and the Russian people will have to accept that the Tsarist Empire and the Soviet Union are confined to history and cannot be resurrected.

The West, for its part, will have to work to reverse global perceptions of who is responsible for the conflict. Otherwise, suspicions that the US and EU have used Ukraine to pursue their own interests will grow, further isolating them.

The United States must also be careful not to characterize a possible Sino-Russian agreement as an attempt to disrupt the world order and a major threat to its interests. If so, the rest of the world might harden its belief that NATO is ready for a confrontation with Russia and possibly China.

Although establishing security guarantees for Ukraine and Russia will no doubt be difficult, it is the only way to end this conflict. Living with a protracted war is not attractive to all parties. And although it fears the rise of China, the West will have to accept its role in promoting peace in Ukraine. Otherwise, it would risk falling into deeper and deeper isolation from the rest of the world.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.