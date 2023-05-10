E Jean Carroll v Donald Trump: How the civil case unfolded | donald trump





When E Jean Carroll, a magazine writer, came forward to describe how she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump in a Manhattan department store in 1996, Trump called it a complete scam and accused her of s to invent to sell books. But on Tuesday, a New York jury in a civil rather than criminal case disagreed. They found he was liable for sexual abuse and defamation and ordered him to pay him $5 million ($4 million) in damages.

The jury did not find that Trump raped Carroll, as she claimed. But he said it was shown by a preponderance of evidence that he had sexually assaulted her and then told a malicious lie about her which seriously damaged his reputation. After years of credible sexual misconduct allegations against Trump, Tuesday’s verdict is the first time a court has ruled such a claim has been proven to be true.

Here is a summary of the case.

How E Jean Carroll Manifested

Carroll, a writer and advice columnist, first went public with his accusations against Trump in 2019, the day after revelations about Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement. In a book excerpt published in New York magazine, Carroll wrote that after a chance encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman department store, Trump forced her against a wall and pulled down her pantyhose before pressing his fingers into her vagina and rape her.

She had never come forward before, she said, after seeing the treatment given to other victims and concluding that it had never seemed like much fun. And, she said, I run the risk of making him more popular by revealing what he did.

Because the statute of limitations had expired, there was no prospect of Trump facing criminal charges for his allegations. But last year, New York State passed the Adult Survivors Act, giving victims a one-year window to file sexual assault complaints in older cases. That’s how the case ended up in a Manhattan courtroom for the past two weeks.

The case against Trump and what the jury said A courtroom sketch of E Jean Carroll watching Donald Trump’s video deposition is played in court. Photography: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Because the trial in New York was a civil rather than a criminal matter, Trump faces only a financial penalty and was found guilty of nothing. Carroll’s lawsuit sought damages for battery, a technical term for his claims that he forcibly raped and groped her as well as defamation after responding to her 2019 allegations by calling her a liar. A summary of the main evidence heard by the jury is available here.

Carroll told the jury: I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen. He lied and ruined my reputation. I’m here to try to get my life back.

The jury was asked to make a decision based on the standard of preponderance of evidence that applies in civil cases, meaning that the claims were more likely to be true than false. (You can see how his attorney defined that here.) The judge told them to put all reasonable doubt out of their minds.

The jury of six men and three women found that Carroll failed to prove rape by that standard. But they said she showed Trump sexually assaulted her and that she was hurt by his conduct.

They also discovered that Trump defamed her by claiming her claims were a hoax. They ordered him to pay just over $2 million in damages for sexual abuse and nearly $3 million for defamation.

Carroll’s proof

In his testimony, Carroll gave a detailed account of the incident and how it affected his life. Since then, she says, it’s been impossible for her to even smile at a man she’s attracted to, adding: It left me unable to have a romantic life again.

Carrolls’ case was supported by evidence from two of her friends confirming her account that she immediately told them about the incident. Another important piece of the Carrolls case was the testimony of two other women, Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, who said they had been sexually assaulted by Trump, and described incidents of groping and forced kissing 36 years apart. .

The jury also viewed the infamous Access Hollywood tape, released during the 2016 election campaign, in which Trump said: When you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything Grab ’em by the pussy. Carrolls’ attorney argued that the evidence revealed Trump was a predator with a playbook of sexual assault.

skip newsletter promotion

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning

“,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We will send you the first edition every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content sponsored by third parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Evidence from TrumpDonald Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina. Photograph: Louis Lanzano/UPI/Shutterstock

Despite claiming that Carroll was the author of a malicious hoax against him and that he had said during a visit to Scotland that he was going to return and that I was going to confront this woman, Trump did not not testify in the case. His attorney, Joseph Tacopina, also did not call any witnesses. Tacopina claimed it was because Donald Trump had no story to tell here, other than to say it was a lie.

Although Trump did not appear in person, the jury saw footage of a deposition he gave in the case. (You can watch it here.) He denied Carroll’s accusations saying she wasn’t his type, but also confused her in a photo with his ex-wife, Marla Maples. Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan, whom Trump volunteered for, was also not his type, suggested his confusion undermined his claim that he was not attracted to Carroll.

On his remarks in the Access Hollywood tape that famous men can grab women’s genitals, Trump said that historically this is true with stars unfortunately or fortunately, and said he considers himself a star. . Kaplan said he had in fact been a witness against himself.

When cross-examining Carroll, Tacopina took an approach that Chris McGreal said had raised more than a few eyebrows in the legal community and left some onlookers appalled in court, casting doubt on the plausibility of his testimony not to shouting or calling the police. . Carroll replied: One of the reasons women don’t show up is because they’re always asked: why didn’t you scream? Some women scream. Some women don’t. He keeps women silent.

The implications for Trump’s political career

In 2016, Trump bragged: I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and not lose a voter. Now, a version of that question appears to be at the heart of his prospects for another White House shooting.

In the aftermath of the verdict, Trump supporters focused on the fact that he had not been found responsible for rape, ridiculed the standard of proof applied in the case (as is quite typical in civil lawsuits ) and made grim allegations of political conspiracy. . Trump himself claimed he was treated very badly by the Clinton-appointed judge, called the case the continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time, and said he had no idea. Who was this woman?

Trump is likely to appeal, although most legal analysts see few plausible grounds for doing so. The first live forum in which he is likely to face questions about the case will take place on Wednesday, at a town hall event for CNN.

Given that Trump already has a variety of other legal cases looming over him and has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in the past, it seems unlikely his avowed supporters will see much in the verdicts for persuade them to change their minds. Even his rivals for the nomination will likely perform verbal gymnastics to avoid directly criticizing him on the outcome, lest they alienate the Republican base.

There was no chorus of Democrats and Republicans calling on Trump, 76, to drop out of the primary, David Smith writes in his analysis. Trump is seven points ahead of Joe Biden in the latest poll. But there is already plenty of electoral evidence that swing voters were put off by the allegations that have long been attached to him and the juries’ finding in this case is arguably the most concrete evidence of bad character he has ever had to do. face.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/10/e-jean-carroll-v-donald-trump-how-civil-court-case-unfolded The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos