Imran Khan’s arrest reinforces his sense of political persecution





When TIME spoke with Imran Khan from his home in Lahore on March 26, the former Pakistani prime minister made it clear why the government refused to hold snap elections as required by the Constitution. “What they hope is that by then I will be in jail,” he said.

As for his supporters’ response should he be detained, Khan was equally clear. “They believe that if I am arrested they will kill me,” he said, predicting widespread unrest. “No one trusts this government.”

On Tuesday, the first part of Khan’s prophecy was confirmed. In dramatic footage, he was detained by security forces at the High Court in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, with dozens of anti-corruption officers dressed in riot gear rushing the man 70 years old and put him in a jeep before leaving.

“Mr Khan walked into the biometrics office for biometrics,” Raja Mateen, a member of Khan’s legal team, told the BBC. “The rangers went there, they broke the windows, they hit Mr. Khan on the head with a truncheon.”

And, indeed, outraged supporters of the former cricketing icon have since taken to the streets across the country of 240million, with at least one person killed in the city of Quetta. On the streets of Islamabad, hundreds of protesters blocked major highways, while others destroyed traffic signs and sections of overpasses, throwing rocks and starting fires.

In response, Pakistani police implemented emergency anti-protest orders in several cities, with water cannons deployed against protesters in Karachi. Mobile data services were suspended as protests grew, with several army buildings set on fire. Commenting on the crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for respect for “the rule of law”.

Khan’s arrest marks an escalation that many feared but hoped would not happen. Since his ousting in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, he has held huge rallies demanding that the government of Shehbaz Sharif – brother of his longtime enemy, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif – hold elections, which that opinion polls indicate that Khan would be sure to win.

In a bid to force the government’s hand, Khan dissolved the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in January, both of which are controlled by his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and together make up more than half of the Pakistani people. But the government refused to play ball, citing a lack of money given the country’s dire financial situation, insisting instead that local elections would be held at the same time as national elections due by October for lower the costs.

Given that Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ruled that local elections must be held immediately, the continued delay has fueled the PTI’s burning sense of injustice. Following arrests of party officials and repeated raids on Khan’s home, it was already very high. Khan has been hit with more than 140 charges, according to his tally, including defamation, terrorism and corruption. He claims that everyone is politically motivated to muzzle him. It was his appearance in court on a bribery charge related to a land deal that led to his arrest this week.

The trigger appears to be Khan’s repetition at a rally on Saturday of allegations that General Faisal Naseer, head of Pakistan’s fearsome Inter-Services Intelligence Service, or ISI, orchestrated the November assassination attempt that left Khan heal three gunshot wounds. In response, the military issued an unusually strident statement, saying “Khan’s fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable”. But Khan repeated the allegation again in a video message posted en route to court. In response to Khan’s arrest, Shehbaz said on Twitter that his rival’s politics were defined by “blatant lies”.

The fact that Khan was arrested on corruption charges, rather than defamation or another charge, is likely an attempt to tarnish his virtuous aura, said Samina Yasmeen, director of the Center for Muslim States and Societies at the University of Australia- Western. However, “I think it will backfire,” she adds. “The reality is that he has wide support in Pakistan. It’s getting to the point where in some quarters it’s lost all rationality.

Attacks on Khan’s life and freedom only weigh down his legend, which takes on demagogic proportions. On May 6, a local cleric was lynched for blasphemy in Khyber Pakthunkhwa province for allegedly saying at a PTI rally that “Imran Khan is a truthful person and I respect him as the Prophet.”

In reality, Khan constantly flip-flopped on several issues. After claiming for months that the United States was behind his ouster, he later changed his mind, blaming former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa instead. Then, after saying he had dissolved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies to force national elections, Khan later claimed he had only done so at Bajwa’s suggestion. Not that it ultimately matters.

“Whatever story he comes up with, good or bad, rational or irrational, people support him,” Yasmeen says. “He has this knack for convincing people that he’s the only honest person in the whole pack.”

At least the bloodshed in the streets does nothing to solve Pakistan’s terrible economic problems. Inflation soared in March to 47% year-on-year; over the same period, the rupee fell by 54%. The economy hinges on the release of a stalled IMF bailout, first negotiated while Khan was in power.

The spiral of violence ‘isn’t exactly going to help move the needle with Islamabad to convince foreign investors, the IMF and others that this government is ready to focus like a laser on easing its economic crisis “, said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program. at the Woodrow Wilson Center.

Much depends on what happens next. Khan is due to be presented at Police Lines headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday. More unrest can be expected while Khan is detained, although his release will no doubt further energize his supporters.

“It marks a major escalation in what had been a long and ugly crisis,” Kugelman says. “What happens in the next 24 to 48 hours will help determine what awaits Pakistan next.”

Write to Charlie Campbell at [email protected]

