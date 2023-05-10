A post-Erdogan Turkey would only partially change its foreign policy | world news





Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s magic is not working. Less than three weeks before the elections, the populist Turkish leader has barely caught up with Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the main opposition alliance, in the presidential race. (Parliament will also be up for grabs.) Most polls give Mr Kilicdaroglu a first-round advantage on May 14 and see him win a second round two weeks later. Mr. Erdogan is trying to regain popularity by dipping into the public purse. But he is also seeking help abroad, balancing, as he has for the past decade, between NATO allies, Russia and other autocracies, while flexing his muscles at home. him. PRIME

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey. (Bloomberg)

Over the past two months, his government has waved Finland’s NATO membership, which it had been blocking since last summer; prohibits companies from shipping sanctioned goods via Turkey to Russia; and wooed Western investors he once spurned. But Mr Erdogan also assured his supporters that Turkey no longer cares what Western countries think of its foreign policy and accused the West of backing its rivals. Their hostile stance towards Erdogan is a hostile stance towards my nation, he said on April 13. My nation will foil this plot. Turkey’s relations with the EU and America are arguably at their worst in decades. Hot spots include the country’s purchase of an S-400 air defense system from Russia, armed offensives against US-backed Kurdish insurgents in Syria, accusations of US support for a coup State against Mr. Erdogan in 2016 and disputes over maritime borders with Cyprus and Greece. Tensions would certainly ease under an opposition government. But analysts, diplomats and opposition figures reject the idea that ousting Mr Erdogan would mean an overhaul of foreign policy. A new Turkish government determined to fix the economy, release some political prisoners and dismantle Mr. Erdogan’s autocracy would benefit from a lot of goodwill in the West. This could pay immediate dividends, such as reviving long-running talks on upgrading Turkey’s customs union with the EU. A change in tone from Mr. Erdogans Ankara First’s approach would also be welcomed by NATO allies. The opposition promises a foreign policy led by seasoned diplomats and suggests it would drop Mr Erdogan’s objection to Sweden joining NATO. But when it comes to Turkey’s relationship with Russia, its attitude towards Kurdish insurgents in Syria and other sources of friction, big changes are unlikely. A Kilicdaroglu government is unlikely to join the sanctions against Russia or play a more active role in Ukraine, preferring to position itself as a mediator. There is a feeling in Turkey, shared by the ruling AK party and the opposition, that America will not stay in the region forever, says Nigar Goksel of the Crisis Group, a think tank. This weakens the appetite for confrontation with Russia. They don’t want to stick their necks out, Ms Goksel says, because that would risk having to face Russia alone. One irritant could disappear: the S-400 air defense system Mr. Erdogan procured from Russia, triggering US sanctions. Sending the system to another country (perhaps Ukraine, as some US officials have reportedly suggested) is not on the table. But a new government could shelve it and throw away the key, say opposition politicians. She could also reject a proposal, favored by Mr. Erdogan, that Russia would build a second nuclear power plant in Turkey in addition to the one already under construction. A new government may have to rely on the country’s main Kurdish party in parliament. But he would not be in a rush to make peace with Kurdish insurgents in northern Syria or withdraw his troops from the region. This would likely stop removing elected Kurdish mayors from power, as Mr. Erdogan has done since 2017, and allow the release of imprisoned Kurdish politicians such as Selahattin Demirtas, a former presidential candidate. But he would continue to fight the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Kurdish armed group in Turkey, and its Syrian franchise the YPG, says analyst Oytun Orhan. Mr. Kilicdaroglu and company are reportedly seeking to restore relations with Bashar al-Assad, something Mr. Erdogan, who has backed the toppling of Syrian dictators over the past decade, has also begun to explore. But that would not be enough to reverse Turkey’s Syrian policy. The tracts of land that Turkey seized from the YPG during armed offensives in Syria are important bargaining chips with Mr. Assad’s regime. A new government would not abandon them easily, says Orhan. Like Mr. Erdogan, the opposition plans to rely on Mr. Assad to recapture many of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees currently in Turkey and to control Kurdish insurgents. Once we have this kind of agreement, there may be a time when we can consider withdrawing troops from Syria, said a senior opposition figure. But that won’t happen overnight. For the West, a government led by Mr. Kilicdaroglu would be a much easier partner to deal with. But sympathizers in Brussels or Washington should dampen their enthusiasm. 2023, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. Original content can be found at www.economist.com

