Politics
Udaipur railway station, highways: PM Modi to launch development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan today
By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Wednesday) launched development projects costing more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan. Prime Minister Modi has dedicated and laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects in Nathdwara of Rajasthan.
After inaugurating the projects, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the people of Rajasthan.
“Today I have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore. I commend the people of Rajasthan for these development projects. Our government is focused on providing of modern infrastructure in Rajasthan,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Welcoming Prime Minister Modi, Rajasthan CM said the state has moved forward.
“Welcome PM Modi. I am glad that the Prime Minister is devoting highway and national railway projects today… Good works have taken place in Rajasthan, roads are good in Rajasthan. Previously, we used to compete with Gujarat and felt like we were lagging behind, but now we have advanced,” said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
The projects focus will be on strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in the region, the PMO said, adding road and rail works will facilitate the movement of goods and services, boost trade and commerce and improve socio-economic conditions of people in the area.
Prime Minister Modi has laid the foundation stones for the road construction projects for the dual track upgrade in Rajsamand and Udaipur and for the redevelopment of Udaipur Railway Station.
Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project and the establishment of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.
Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated three national highway projects including the 114 km long six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, the 110 km long widening and strengthening to 4 lanes with shoulder. paved Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur section of NH -25 and 47 km long dual carriageway with tarmac shoulder of NH 58E.
Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, the BJP of Rajasthan conducted a cleanliness campaign in Abu Road town, Sirori district, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally today.
Rajasthan will go to the polls later this year.
(With PTI entries)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/udaipur-railway-station-highways-pm-modi-launch-development-projects-rajasthan-2377138-2023-05-10
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CNN town hall with Trump takes extra stakesExBulletin
- Udaipur railway station, highways: PM Modi to launch development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan today
- Ministry of Communication and Informatics
- A new theater company is offering a production
- Eight-run rally in third inning propels Cal Poly past Fresno State, 11-3
- Consumers want companies to invest in climate technology
- NFL announces five games for 2023 International Series
- The video shows the chaotic and dramatic arrest of Pakistan’s ousted prime minister
- How AI helped unlock potential diagnostic secrets
- A post-Erdogan Turkey would only partially change its foreign policy | world news
- Activision appoints Boris Johnson partygate attorney for CMA case
- Hollywood veteran Hal Linden reflects on [email protected]