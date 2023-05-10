Udaipur railway station, highways: PM Modi to launch development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan today





By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Wednesday) launched development projects costing more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan. Prime Minister Modi has dedicated and laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects in Nathdwara of Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicating and laying the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/7T7EfZ4p1n

ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023 After inaugurating the projects, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the people of Rajasthan. “Today I have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore. I commend the people of Rajasthan for these development projects. Our government is focused on providing of modern infrastructure in Rajasthan,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today I inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5500 crore. I commend the people of Rajasthan for these development projects. Our government is focused on providing modern infrastructure in Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/WtIoxyvzex

ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023 Welcoming Prime Minister Modi, Rajasthan CM said the state has moved forward. “Welcome PM Modi. I am glad that the Prime Minister is devoting highway and national railway projects today… Good works have taken place in Rajasthan, roads are good in Rajasthan. Previously, we used to compete with Gujarat and felt like we were lagging behind, but now we have advanced,” said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. #SHOW | I welcome PM Modi. I am happy that the Prime Minister is now devoting national highway and railway projects… Good works have taken place in Rajasthan, the roads are good in Rajasthan. Previously we competed with Gujarat and felt like we were lagging behind, but now we have moved… pic.twitter.com/6m6kcRCRnv

ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023 The projects focus will be on strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in the region, the PMO said, adding road and rail works will facilitate the movement of goods and services, boost trade and commerce and improve socio-economic conditions of people in the area. Prime Minister Modi has laid the foundation stones for the road construction projects for the dual track upgrade in Rajsamand and Udaipur and for the redevelopment of Udaipur Railway Station. Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project and the establishment of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand. Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated three national highway projects including the 114 km long six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, the 110 km long widening and strengthening to 4 lanes with shoulder. paved Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur section of NH -25 and 47 km long dual carriageway with tarmac shoulder of NH 58E. Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, the BJP of Rajasthan conducted a cleanliness campaign in Abu Road town, Sirori district, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally today. Rajasthan will go to the polls later this year. (With PTI entries)

