CNN town hall with Trump takes extra stakesExBulletin

Just over a day after being found liable for the assault and defamation of a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, former President Donald Trump is set to answer questions during a mayoral event live on the news network whose reporters he called “the enemy of the people” when he was a presidential candidate and held office.

Before the foreman announced the verdict in a lower Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, the immediate stakes for Trump and CNN were already high. Now they are even higher.

For months, Trump has been furious with Fox News, which serves as a mainstay of the Republican Party and its majority owners Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, who auditioned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the GOP presidential candidate in front of the Fox audience. .

Just hours before Tuesday’s verdict in the civil lawsuit against E. Jean Carroll against him, Trump wrote an angry message on his Truth Social account inveighing against the Murdochs, Fox director Paul Ryan (“The worst Republican president ever”) and their first newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, as well as Fox, which he wrote was “rapidly disintegrating”. (Indeed, his prime-time ratings have plummeted since he fired star Tucker Carlson late last month, though Fox officials suggest they’ll bounce back once a replacement permanent will be appointed.)

CNN’s appearance was meant to allow Trump to demonstrate his independence from a network often favored by his fans. It wasn’t a complete Fox breakdown; Trump gave interviews this year to conservative Fox hosts Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, as well as Carlson before his departure.

CNN also has a lot to prove. In his first year on the job, Chairman and CEO Chris Licht sought to leave his mark on the network by draining it of relentless criticism of Trump in response to the crises and controversies that have defined his administration. Many Republicans argue that CNN had become too ideological.

Licht canceled Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources media review show and moved prime-time star Don Lemon to the morning. Both hosts had been outspoken against Trump. Lemon was fired this spring after accusations of sexism both on-air and towards his co-hosts. Lemon and his attorney dispute these characterizations. Licht told his staff that they were restoring the channel’s original identity.

He echoes the message of his boss, David Zaslav, the chief executive of CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“The United States has divided the government,” Zaslav said on CNBC last week. “We need to hear both voices. Republicans are on CNN. Democrats are on. All voices need to be heard on CNN.”

“Our network is on the best version of the facts,” Zaslav said. “It’s a new CNN.”

A live town hall with Trump carries risks for CNN

CNN’s town hall announcement with Trump has drawn a backlash from liberals and journalists who question the wisdom of putting Trump on the air live. During Trump’s stint in the White House in 2015 and 2016, the press repeatedly failed to adequately cover him. His quick brilliance and flippancy with misrepresentations and outright lies exceeded reporters’ ability to process the implications of what he was saying in real time.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan objected to Trump’s invitation. Failing that, however, he said CNN had an obligation to confront the former president about his record and character, in and out of office. He said CNN should start by asking Trump if he had disqualified himself from the presidency, both for his actions before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and for recent comments that appeared to justify the ‘termination’. of certain parts of the American Constitution.

The CNN town hall will feature Republican and uncommitted New Hampshire voters at St. Anselm College. It will be moderated by morning host Kaitlan Collins. She is well known to Trump, as a former White House correspondent for CNN.

CNN political director David Chalian said the network approached the event as it would any candidate, but called Trump a “unique candidate” in that he is a former president, the first to run for the White House in over a century.

And Chalian recognized another distinction. Trump trashed government standards. He was impeached twice by the United States House, but was not convicted by the United States Senate.

“Obviously he’s being impeached in one case. He’s being investigated in several other cases, and then there’s the January 6 insurrection and how Donald Trump left office,” Chalian told NPR ahead of Tuesday’s verdict in the Carroll case. “Our job is to do what we do best, which is ask him questions, follow up, hold him accountable for his words and actions, and in this case, convene that conversation that it will also have direct contact with voters.”

Moderator Kaitlan Collins argued with Trump as a White House reporter

Collins carries a conservative bona fide as a former reporter for the Carlson-founded Daily Caller. But she didn’t display a strong ideological affinity as a CNN White House reporter. Indeed, it was hardly considered child’s play. Trump aides irritated her coverage once she blocked her from attending a press conference. (Trump’s White House went to court unsuccessfully to revoke the credentials of his colleague Jim Acosta.)

It’s a more familiar dynamic for Trump and CNN. He had previously accused the network of “anger and hatred” towards him and said he saw it as serving as an opposition to his administration.

Now he’s encouraging subscribers to tune in on Wednesday night. “They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!!” Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social. “This could be the start of a new and vibrant CNN, with no more fake news, or it could turn into a disaster for everyone, including me.”

