Former Prime Minister Imran Khan appears before a judge in an uproar in Pakistan | Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was brought before a judge at a police station in Islamabad, 24 hours after his dramatic arrest by dozens of paramilitary officers sparked a nationwide outcry.

In Pakistan’s most populous state, Punjab, nearly 1,000 people have been arrested and the army deployed. At least 25 police vehicles have been torched in the province, with 130 officers injured in clashes and more than a dozen official buildings looted, the government said, blaming Khans’ supporters.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which arrested Khan for his alleged role in a property bribery case, sought to keep the former prime minister in custody for two weeks. A late night court ruling on Tuesday ruled Khans’ arrest lawful.

There was heavy security at the police station where Khan appeared before a judge. Police fired tear gas into the growing crowd near the barriers, with people throwing rocks at officers and setting a motorbike on fire.

Khan’s lawyer said he had asked for the hearing to take place in open court, rather than behind closed doors at the police station, and had not received the NAB investigation report on the case. Everyone has the right to a fair trial, he said.

Members of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party continued to condemn the arrest of former prime ministers as state kidnapping and called the impromptu hearing at the police station a puppet court, saying that Lawyers and party figures were barred from meeting Khan.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the party was working to secure the Khans’ release and would not be deterred by arrests and intimidation. He confirmed that the PTI had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the legality of Khans’ detention.

The crackdown on the PTI appeared to intensify on Wednesday, with the arrest of another senior leader. General Secretary and former Finance Minister Asad Umar was arrested by officials from the Islamabad Counter Terrorism Department and Police outside the Islamabad High Court, where he had gone to file a plea to meet with Khan . According to those present, Umars’ lawyers fought with the police to try to prevent the arrest, but were overpowered. Umar has been charged in two cases related to protests that erupted after Khan’s arrest.

Unrest continued across Pakistan on Wednesday as the PTI called on its supporters to take to the streets to protest the detention of Khans. Mobile internet and access to social media sites such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook remained unavailable, and schools and universities in Punjab state were closed.

Qureshi urged Khans supporters to keep protests peaceful. Don’t take the law into your own hands, he told the PTI protesters. They are looking for excuses to register fake cases against you. They look for excuses to pressure you. Don’t give them the chance.

