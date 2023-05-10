Donald Trump on CNN? A live town hall revives a debate.





Should a presidential candidate be able to speak to voters live on TV?

What if that candidate was former President Donald J. Trump?

Mr. Trump is set to appear on CNN Wednesday night for a New Hampshire town hall, his first live appearance on a major television news network (besides those controlled by Rupert Murdoch) since 2020 and a torrid media debate is swirling.

Joy Reid, an anchor on rival MSNBC, derided the event as a fairly overt attempt by CNN to push itself right and make itself attractive and show its belly to MAGA. His colleague Chris Hayes described the town hall as very difficult to defend. Critics questioned why CNN would provide a live platform for someone who defended rioters on the US Capitol and still insists the 2020 election was rigged.

Those objections intensified on Tuesday after Mr. Trump was found responsible for the sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll. Will @CNN still hold a town hall with the twice impeached insurgent sexual predator? Alexander S. Vindman, the Army colonel who was a witness in Mr. Trump’s first impeachment trial, wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Trump is also, at the moment, the most popular Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential campaign and the de facto leader of his party. Some seasoned television journalists wonder: what is the alternative?

So no more live political events because politicians can be mean? Because politicians can tell lies? Ted Koppel, the former Nightline presenter, said in an interview. I’m not sure news agencies should necessarily be tasked with making ideological judgments. Is he a legitimate object of media attention? You bet.

Wednesday’s town hall, where Mr Trump will take questions from Republican and undecided voters, is something of a stress test and a troubling glimpse for the TV news industry as it prepares to cover a presidential contest. which is likely, in its early stages at least, to prominently include Mr. Trump.

Any TV show featuring the former president is doomed. Were the anchors too hard? Too forgiving? How quickly did they respond to misrepresentations? And Mr. Trump’s haters will cringe seeing him on the air.

But Bob Schieffer, the longtime CBS anchor, said interviews with important political figures were needed. There’s no doubt he might just get the nomination, he said of Mr Trump. Were in the business of telling people who is running for what and what they stand for.

CNN came under fire in 2016 for giving Trump hours of unfettered airtime during the Republican primary. Jeff Zucker, the networks president at the time, later admitted that he had done too much.

Mr. Trump then spent years vilifying the network, leading chants of CNN’s lameness and kicking his correspondent Jim Acosta out of the White House. A YouGov poll last month found CNN to be the nation’s most polarizing major media source, with the largest gap between the share of Democrats who trust it and the share of Republicans who don’t trust it.

Mr. Trump last appeared on CNN in 2016, and since then a lot has changed. CNN was acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery and Mr. Zucker was replaced; his successor, Chris Licht, is committed to broadening the attractiveness of the networks. He is backed by David Zaslav, the chief executive of Warner, who dismissed objections at Trump’s town hall on Wednesday.

The United States has a divided government; we need to hear both voices, Mr. Zaslav said last week on CNBC, where he was repeatedly asked about the decision to host Mr. Trump. When we do politics, we have to represent both sides. I think it’s important for America.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, soured on Fox News angered by Mr Murdoch’s support for a potential Republican rival, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. And he took note of Mr. DeSantis’ aversion to appearing on mainstream outlets like CNN.

Mr. Trump and CNN aren’t exactly reconciled. There’s the inconvenient fact that Mr. Trump still has a $475 million libel lawsuit against the network. And in a missive to Truth Social on Tuesday, the former president told fans that CNN was rightly desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings again. He added: This could be the start of a new and vibrant CNN, with no more fake news, or it could turn into a disaster for everyone, including me. Let’s see what happens?

As the olive branches faded, it seemed a bit spindly. But David Chalian, political director of CNN, ignored. We never stopped covering him as president despite everything he said about us, Mr Chalian said in an interview. We have never stopped doing our job.

CNN executives will broadcast Mr. Trump’s remarks live, without delay. This means that if Mr. Trump makes a false statement, it will be up to the moderator, Kaitlan Collins, or an on-screen graphic to correct it in real time. Mr. Trump’s last three interviews on Fox News have been pre-recorded. (Fox recently paid $787.5 million to settle a defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Systems, after several of its anchors amplified Mr. Trump’s lies about the company.)

In the interview, Mr. Chalian said that CNN is in the business of live news events, that’s what we do. He added, I obviously can’t control what Donald Trump says, but what we can control is our journalism.

CNN has not agreed to the town hall prerequisites, Mr Chalian said No issues are on the table and Ms Collins spent several days preparing for the show. Ms. Collins’ selection to moderate is in line with Mr. Lichts’ emphasis on reports rather than experts; Ms Collins is best known for her daily coverage of the White House and previously worked for The Daily Caller, a conservative outlet.

Mr. Koppel, in the interview, said Ms. Collins was a tough, capable reporter who could handle Mr. Trump on the fly. He said CNN had plenty of reasons to go ahead with the event.

Has Trump pushed the boundaries of honesty, good taste, decency, humanity, to such a degree that we shouldn’t put it on the air at all unless we have had a chance to clean up what he has to say? said Mr. Koppel. I can understand that is a reasonable question to ask. But it puts a very heavy burden on the shoulders of the people who run our networks. Because that means we’re going to let them decide who’s on the air and who’s not.

