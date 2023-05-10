Indonesia urges Southeast Asia to play central role in world peace, economic growth





Jakarta, May 10 (EFE).- Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) “to play a central role in bringing peace and economic growth” on the World Scene. So far, the global economy has not fully recovered. great power struggles. continue to sharpen. Global dynamics are becoming more unpredictable, Widodo said in his keynote speech at the ASEAN leaders’ summit which kicked off in Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores. Thus, the questions: will ASEAN remain a spectator? Will ASEAN remain silent? Besides, will ASEAN be able to be the engine of peace and economic growth, he added. I am convinced that we are certain that ASEAN is capable. As long as we hold the key element: ASEAN UNITY, underlined the Indonesian leader, who this year holds the presidency of the blocs. Widodo’s remarks come as China and the United States are engaged in a battle to increase their influence in the region. Some countries, such as the Philippines, are strengthening their military cooperation with Washington against a backdrop of renewed territorial tensions in the South China Sea and on the island of Taiwan, which Beijing does not rule out invading. The speech by the Indonesian president, who has always adhered to a neutral foreign policy, also comes against the backdrop of the crisis in Myanmar, a member of ASEAN and mired in conflict and semi-anarchy since the military coup of the February 1st. 2021. General Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the military regime that seized power after overthrowing the civilian government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, has been banned from the Flores summit. In his address, Widodo, who said he uses “silent diplomacy” to reach out to all parties involved in the conflict in Myanmar, defended the unity and capacity of an organization known for its differences among its member countries. and criticized for its inaction in the conflict. in the face of the Myanmar crisis. The bloc is unlikely to make substantial progress in its efforts on Myanmar, where the United Nations says at least 3,400 people have been killed by the army since the coup, which has exacerbated the conflict by several decades between the military and ethnic guerrillas with the emergence of pro-democracy militias. So far, the regional group has only agreed to condemn a Sunday attack on an aid convoy, including diplomats and ASEAN officials, as it headed towards Hsi Hseng in the Shan State in western Myanmar. We are deeply concerned about the ongoing violence in Myanmar and have called for the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create an environment conducive to the safe and rapid delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues,” the bloc said in a statement. Wednesday. Although the Myanmar conflict is expected to dominate much of the talks, Indonesia has expressed interest in the summit providing an opportunity to discuss other issues, such as strengthening the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the largest free trade agreement signed by 15 countries in Asia. Pacific countries, including China, which entered into force last year. The ASEAN region is one of the fastest growing regions in the world, with economic growth of 5.5% in 2022, according to the Asian Development Bank. Founded in 1967, ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar. ECE pav-sh/pd

