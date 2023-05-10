Politics
Italy set to abandon New Silk Road project as ties with China fray
Relations between Europe and China have become increasingly strained over Beijing’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine.
They were further strained last month when China’s ambassador to France said former Soviet bloc countries had no effective status under international law. The statement caused outrage, especially in the Baltic states.
A withdrawal would upset the Chinese government
Italy’s withdrawal from the initiative would symbolically be a big loss for China, said Federico Santi, senior analyst at Eurasia Group.
They have recently stepped up their lobbying efforts to try to convince Rome to stay in the deal, he told the Telegraph. This decision, if confirmed, will upset the Chinese government.
Beijing could retaliate by imposing punitive measures on Italian companies doing business in China.
They could disadvantage Italian companies. It is difficult to say how this would manifest, but they could, for example, increase regulatory control.
The benefits for Italy of signing up to the Belt and Road project, touted to great fanfare in 2019, have been few.
China had promised modest investments in the ports of Genoa and Trieste, but even these did not fully materialize, Santi said.
Pressure on Italy to back out of deal with China
There has been pressure in Italy for the government to walk away from the deal with China for weeks.
Stefano Stefanini, a former diplomatic adviser to an Italian president and Italy’s former permanent representative to NATO, said that if Rome did not step down, it would risk a clash with the United States.
Italy must decide which side it is on, he wrote in an opinion piece in La Stampa, an Italian newspaper, last week.
The Meloni government finds itself caught between the American Scylla and the Chinese Charybdis, he said, invoking the mythical reference to the twin perils that lurked in the Strait of Messina between Sicily and mainland Italy.
Staying with the Belt and Road Initiative would be a choice hardly compatible with Italy’s pro-Western stance, Stefanini said.
The economic benefits of the program come with conditions. The Chinese, who are born merchants, never give anything away for free – as many countries in Africa and Asia are finding out.
There is no easy way out of the deal without upsetting China and there will inevitably be retaliation from Beijing, he said.
The move could be announced publicly when Italians attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan next week, said Stefanini, a senior adviser at the Institute for the Study of International Politics in Rome.
Francesco Sisci, an Italian China expert based in Beijing, said he was not yet convinced that the Meloni government would pull out of the deal.
And if so, he will have to do so very carefully.
It is crucial that Italy handle this with finesse, he said. The Chinese reaction will depend on how the Italians approach it. Knowing Italy and Italians, they may decide it’s too difficult. They can extend its possible.
A debt trap for unsuspecting countries
Critics say the investment projects associated with the initiative are often a debt trap for unsuspecting countries and represent a worrying extension of China’s strategic reach.
So far, more than 140 countries, which together account for two-thirds of the world’s population and 40 percent of GDP, have joined the Belt and Road Initiative or declared their interest in doing so, according to the Council on Foreign Reports.
But many have found themselves saddled with huge debts, including Pakistan, Zambia and Ghana.
In Europe, there are fears that Beijing is using projects to gain influence in the Balkans, by investing in countries like Serbia and Montenegro.
During a visit to China in 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron said the Belt and Road Initiative could turn countries into vassal states.
