Pakistani judge rules Imran Khan can be detained for 8 days





ISLAMABAD (AP) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan can be held for questioning for eight days, a court ruled on Wednesday, a day after the leader of the country’s popular opposition was dragged from a hall of hearing and arrested.

His detention sparked clashes between his supporters and police on Tuesday, leaving at least four people dead. On Wednesday, angry protesters stormed and set fire to a building housing Radio Pakistan in the northwest.

The 70-year-old politician lost power last year but remains the country’s most popular opposition figure. He is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in Pakistan. His dramatic arrest on Tuesday added to the political unrest.

Two people were killed first, on a Tuesday in the southwestern city of Quetta and another in the northwestern city of Peshawar overnight. Two others had clashes with police on Wednesday in Peshawar.

In the eastern province of Punjab, where authorities said 157 policemen were injured in clashes with Khan supporters, the local government called on the army to intervene and restore order.

Pakistani GEO TV aired footage showing Khan appearing before a judge in a temporary courthouse inside a police compound on Wednesday. The former prime minister was seen sitting in a chair holding documents. He looked calm but tired.

Previously, the National Accountability Bureau had requested 14 days of detention for Khan, but the court said authorities could keep him in their custody for eight days.

Meanwhile, Khan’s legal team challenged his arrest in the Islamabad High Court, demanding his release.

Also in Peshawar, Khan supporters raided the building housing Radio Pakistan, damaging equipment and setting it on fire, police official Naeem Khan said. Some of the employees were trapped inside, he said, and police were trying to restore order.

The Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party had called on protesters to remain peaceful, hours after mobs angry at the dramatic arrest burned down the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore.

When he was arrested on Tuesday, Khan was appearing in court on multiple corruption charges brought by Islamabad police. As he reported to court, dozens of National Accountability Bureau officers backed by paramilitary troops stormed the courtroom, smashing windows after Khan’s guards refused to open the door .

Khans’ supporters attacked the army headquarters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, near the capital, Islamabad, but did not reach the main building housing the offices of army chief General Asim Equip.

Other protesters tried to reach the prime minister’s residence in Lahore, but were chased away by police armed with batons. Others attacked vehicles carrying troops and beat armed soldiers with sticks. So far, the police and soldiers have not fired on protesters.

The military has not commented on the attacks on its facilities. None of the Khans party leaders denounced the attacks on the army.

A police statement on Wednesday said officers in the eastern province of Punjab had arrested 945 Khan supporters since Tuesday, including Asad Umar, a senior leader of the Khans party. Dozens of Khan supporters have also been detained in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and elsewhere.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, senior deputy chairman of the Khans party, called for peaceful protests on Wednesday, urging supporters: don’t damage public property, don’t attack offices, because we are lovers of peace. He said the party plans to challenge Khans’ arrest in the Supreme Court.

By morning, police said some 2,000 protesters were still surrounding the fire-damaged Lahore residence of Lt. Gen. Salman Fayyaz Ghani, a senior regional commander. They chanted slogans to the army, of which Khan is our red line and you crossed it. Ghani and her family members were moved to a safer location when mobs attacked their sprawling home for the first time on Tuesday.

Police deployed in force across the country and placed shipping containers on a road leading to the sprawling Islamabad police compound where Khan is being held and where he appeared before an interim court judge placed there to security reasons, according to the government.

Amid the violence, Pakistan’s telecommunications authority blocked social media, including Twitter, on Tuesday. The government has also suspended internet service in Islamabad and other cities. Classes at some private schools were canceled on Wednesday.

Rights group Amnesty International has said it is alarmed by reports that Pakistani authorities are blocking access to mobile internet networks and social media Twitter, Facebook and YouTube are suspended for a second day. Amnesty urged authorities to exercise restraint, saying clashes between law enforcement and Khan supporters risked human rights abuses.

The National Accountability Bureau has detained and investigated former officials, including former prime ministers, politicians and retired military officers. But some see the NAB as a tool used by those in power, especially the military, to suppress political opponents.

When Khan was in power, his government arrested Shahbaz Sharif, then leader of the opposition, through the NAB. Sharif was facing multiple corruption cases when he successfully ousted Khan in a vote of no confidence in 2022. The charges were later dropped, citing a lack of evidence.

Prime Minister Sharif returned to Pakistan on Wednesday after a trip to the UK and was due to hold a Cabinet meeting on the latest developments. His brother, Nawaz Sharif, who also served as prime minister, has been arrested several times over corruption allegations.

In March, police stormed Khans Lahore’s residence, seeking to arrest him in a corruption case linked to the concealment of income from the sale of official gifts.

Later on Wednesday, Khan appeared in another High Security Court courtroom and was charged in the persistent bribery case, pleading not guilty, local media reported.

As the violence spread, diplomats from various countries and ordinary people in Pakistan stayed home. The US Embassy in Islamabad canceled all consular appointments on Wednesday after Khans’ arrest and issued a nationwide alert, asking Americans to review their personal security plans and avoid large crowds.

____

Associated Press writers Riaz Khan in Peshawar and Babar Dogar in Lahore, Pakistan contributed to this story.

___

The story has been corrected to show that Imran Khan is 70, not 71.

