5 key moments of the trial





E. Jean Carroll leaves Manhattan federal court in New York on Monday as his civil rape and defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump enters deliberations. (David ‘Dee’ Delgado/Reuters)

NEW YORK CITY A jury in a civil trial held in lower Manhattan has found that former President Donald Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and defamed her after she went public. about the 2019 incident, in that he denied the incident happened.

But the jury, made up of six men and three women, also found that Carroll failed to prove that Trump raped Carroll. The mixed decision, which was unanimous, took the jury less than three hours and awarded Carroll a total of $5 million in damages.

Carroll sued Trump under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York state law passed late last year that gave adult victims of sexual assault and abuse a year to sue. proceedings against their alleged perpetrators, regardless of when the alleged abuses took place.

Trump responded to the verdict with an all caps post on his social media platform, Truth Social, writing: I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A SHAME – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!

Yahoo News was in the courtroom throughout the trial. Here are some key moments that led to Tuesday’s decision.

1. Carrolls three days of testimony

During the first three days of the trial, E. Jean Carroll painstakingly and at times graphically detailed his recollection of the alleged assault and pushed back against attempts by Trump’s attorneys to undermine his credibility.

Carroll, now 79, remembers meeting Trump at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s and agreeing to help him buy a present for a woman. They engaged in flirtatious banter as they explored various sections of the store, Carroll said. But what started out as a lighthearted and very fun encounter quickly turned completely dark when, according to Carroll, Trump led her into a dressing room in the lingerie department and closed the door behind him.

Carroll, sometimes choking back tears, told the jury that Trump pushed her against the wall so hard my head hit, pulled down her pantyhose and dug his fingers into her vagina, then into her penis.

During cross-examination, Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina sought to poke holes in Carroll’s testimony, focusing on the fact that she could not remember the exact date of the alleged assault and asking why she didn’t scream for help during the alleged attack.

You can’t blame me for not yelling, Carroll shot back, saying one of the reasons many women don’t talk about sexual assault is because they’re often asked why they didn’t yell.

I’m telling you, he raped me whether I screamed or not, she said. I don’t need an excuse not to scream.

2. Two other women testify under oath about Trump’s alleged assaults

Among the witnesses Carrolls’ lawyers called to testify were two other women who claim Trump assaulted them in the same way.

The first woman, Jessica Leeds, testified that Trump kissed and groped her without her consent on a flight to New York in 1979. The second woman, former People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff, told jurors that She was interviewing Trump and his wife, Melania, at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in 2005, when Trump led her into an empty room and forcefully kissed her.

The two women described how they were motivated to speak publicly about their alleged attacks during Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2016 and, in particular, after the release of the now infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump was surprised by a hot mic talking about how he likes to kiss and grope beautiful women without waiting for their consent.

Lawyers for Carrolls pointed to the testimony of Leeds and Stoynoff, as well as Trump’s own words on the “Access Hollywood” tape, as evidence of habitual behavior by Trump, who has been accused by more than 20 women of acts inappropriate sex. conduct.

3. Trumps taped the deposition testimony

Trump declined to appear at the trial in person, but the jury nonetheless heard from the former president in excerpts from a taped deposition he provided to Carrolls’ lawyers last fall.

In his deposition, Trump reiterated that he did not know Carroll and that the alleged meeting at Bergdorfs never happened. He also reiterated his claim that Carroll is not my type, arguing that he had a right to be insulting given the rape charge, before telling Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan that you wouldn’t be one of my picks either, if I’m being honest. I hope you are not offended.

However, when presented with a mid-1990s photo of himself, his then-wife Ivana, and Carroll and her then-husband, Trump mistakenly identified Carroll as his ex. -wife Marla Maples, whom he married after divorcing Ivana.

During closing arguments on Monday, Kaplan reminded the jury of that confusion, citing it as evidence that Carroll was “exactly his type.”

In clips of Trump’s deposition testimony that were played in court, the former president was also asked about his comments on the Access Hollywood tape, in which he is heard saying of beautiful women: I’m just starting to kiss them , it’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy.

While Trump repeated his previous claim that his words were locker room talk, he also didn’t deny that they were true.

Historically, that’s been true with stars, Trump told Kaplan during the deposition. If you look at the last million years, that’s been largely true of stars, unfortunately or fortunately.

When asked if he considers himself a star, Trump replied, I think I can say that, yes.

4. Trump refused to testify

After hearing testimony from 11 witnesses on the plaintiffs’ side, Trump’s attorneys closed their case last week without calling a single witness, including Trump himself, to testify in his defense.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is unrelated to Carrolls’ lawyer, even gave Trump the option of changing his mind and filing a motion to testify over the weekend, but no motion to this type was not filed before the Sunday deadline set by the judge.

Throughout the trial, Kaplan repeatedly berated Trump’s lawyers and argued various objections from the other side during their cross-examination of witnesses, prompting Trump’s team to seek the quashing of the trial. trial, which was denied.

5. Trump’s lawyers’ final argument

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina used his closing argument Monday to say the case against the former president was outrageous and driven by money and politics, and that Carroll’s allegations were unbelievable and an affront to the justice that minimized the experience of real rape victims.

Tacopina described Carroll’s account of the alleged encounter with Trump as “completely made up” and suggested it was inspired by a 2012 episode of “Law & Order.” The episode concerned a dressing room rape of Bergdorf Goodman, and attorneys noted that under oath, Carroll even described the TV storyline as a stunning coincidence.

In response, Carrolls’ attorneys said her testimony on the Law & Order episode was taken out of context and argued that if she had in fact lied, her story likely would have had fewer gaps and inconsistencies.

While Carroll’s lawyers pointed out that Trump didn’t even bother to show up here in person, Tacopina argued that Carroll’s claims were too ridiculous for him to call Trump to testify about them. before the tribunal.

What could I have asked Donald Trump? Tacopina said. Where were you on an unknown date, 27 or 28 years ago?

