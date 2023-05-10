Politics
Turkey’s soaring food prices are key to elections
The price of food has become a central theme in Turkey’s presidential election, which is arguably the most important leadership contest for the country in a generation. That’s because polls show the economy is voters’ top concern.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the opposition candidate backed by six opposition parties challenging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has used onions as a prop in campaign videos from his kitchen table warning that the already high price of staple foods and other food necessities will increase if the president is re-elected. . Erdogan replied that he had already solved the food price problem and said that there was no onion problem in Turkey.
But on the streets of Ankara, people will tell you that food inflation has gotten out of control.
On weekday mornings, it has become a habit for many people to stop at one of the 421 public bread kiosks spread across the capital. Independently run shops sell government-subsidized breads in the city of more than 5 million people.
Emrah Dogan has been running one of the kiosks for about a year. During this time, he says he has seen a 20% increase in the number of people coming: Some alone for a single loaf, others with their children in tow on the way to school picking up four or five loaves.
Dogan said he sells 900 loaves a day to around 200 people. His average client used to be older, but now he sees young families.
Murat is one of these clients. He is a married private sector worker with a daughter at home. Did not use Murat’s surname because he feared political reprisals.
“We try to go to supermarkets, but you can’t always go to the same supermarkets because the prices change all the time. So we try to find the ones that are relatively cheaper,” he said.
Annual inflation in Turkey hit its highest level in 25 years last year before official figures showed it hit 85.5%. The government raised the minimum wage and subsidized household energy bills, which helped ease some of the pain. The inflation rate fell to 43.7% in April from a year ago, with the decline largely due to the high rate from a year earlier.
Adding to the pressure on households, the president did not allow the country’s central bank to raise interest rates to combat rising prices. Workers like Murat are keenly feeling the effects of these decisions.
We don’t get any support from other family members because everyone has their own problems, Murat said. Often in Turkey, families offer financial or physical support with food deliveries for those struggling to afford it.
We are worried. If you can’t buy what you want, you can’t eat what you want in this country. Everything is expensive,” he said. “Over the past five years, things have changed. Turkey is no longer Turkey.
The shelves of the capital’s supermarkets are often overflowing with products that many people cannot afford. It often rots before it sells. All of this leads to what Candan Turkkan, a professor studying food security at Ozyegin University in Istanbul, calls hidden poverty.
In cities, poverty hides in specific neighborhoods, but it jumps up in more bourgeois neighborhoods. We see more and more people prefer to go to hard-discount supermarkets. »
It is impossible to know what proportion of their income families currently spend on food, as the Turkish statistics agency stopped publishing such data in 2019. But figures from the international agency of the Organization for Cooperation and of economic development have shown that food prices in Turkey jumped 69.3% in February compared to last year. This is well above the average of its member countries.
The reason for food price inflation is multifaceted, Turkkan said. Part of the solution, she argued, involves changes at the government level to increase support for farmers, and those in the agricultural industry to encourage better land management and more production for the local market.
“We have moved to a food system that encourages importing food,” Turkkan said. “When you have that, you’re almost always vulnerable to inflation or currency depreciation. If your economy is fragile, your food system is going to be fragile. We grow a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables and then ship them somewhere else. And more and more we import what we eat.
Not everyone in the bread stands agreed that there was an economic problem. One woman said she blamed it all on so-called foreign forces meddling in Turkey’s economy. This is a common argument of the presidents of the AK party. She said the election has made economic issues more important and people are now focusing on them.
But another woman just showed her bag of three loaves and said, I buy bread from here. That says everything you need to know about the economy.
For his part, Murat said a change of government is what it will take to change his country’s economic fortunes. Indeed, on May 14, voters will decide whether to add another five years to Erdogan’s 20-year grip on power or place their economic hopes in the hands of an untested opposition alliance.
