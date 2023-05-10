Politics
PM Modi listening, Ashok Gehlot says: Without vipaksh (Opposition), what is paksh (ruling party)?
Sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the opposition must be respected and violence only hinders progress, while the former said the country had suffered because previous governments had not prioritized infrastructure.
Along with Modi, Governor Kalraj Mishra, BJP State Chairman CP Joshi, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi who is Nathdwara MP in Rajsamand, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and others present on the scene, Gehlot said: This is the khasiyat (essential characteristic) of democracy, that everyone is sitting on one stage, be it the Congress or the BJP (leaders). There are few occasions like this. There is no enmity within democracy; there is only a fight of ideology. Everyone has the right to keep their word and I believe that in the country, this tradition should be in a way where there is love, brotherhood between all castes and religions.
The event was organized for Modi to lay the foundation stones, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Nathdwara.
Referring to Modi, Gehlot said: You made a statement once there was a mob lynching, Modi-ji said it was anti-social elements. This should be the emotion of all of us. The country must continue to remain united Indira Gandhi-ji became a martyr but did not let Khalistan be created, Rajiv Gandhi was martyred too. Our history says that if we all walk together, this country will remain one and united.
I believe that tension or violence is of no use in any state. This only hinders development, whether at the family, village, state or national level. I hope your message will always keep the country united without Vipakch (Opposition), what is paksh (ruling party). The opposition must be fully respected. I believe that when you move in this direction, then the paksh-vipaksh will serve the nation even more strongly.
Earlier, when Gehlot reached the podium for his speech, the crowd started chanting Modi, Modi, the Prime Minister motioning the crowd to sit down. When the crowd didn’t stop, Modi waved to BJP CP leader Joshi, who got up from his chair and motioned for the crowd to calm down.
At the start of his address, Modi called Gehlot a friend.
Mentioning his government’s development plans, Modi said that some people are victims of such a distorted ideology and full of such negativity that they don’t want to see anything good happen in the country. They just like to create controversy. You may have heard some people preaching, aata pehle ya data pehle (flour first or data first), road first or satellite first. But history testifies that for permanent and rapid development, it is important to create modern infrastructure as well as basic facilities.
People who weigh everything on the scale of votes cannot make plans considering the future of the country, he said, adding that because of this thinking, infrastructure development had not been prioritized and that the country suffered as a result.
He said that if enough medical schools had been built earlier, there would have been no shortage of doctors and that was also true for railways and drinking water systems. People full of negativity lack foresight and cannot think beyond their political interests, he said.
Modi said Rajasthan has also suffered immense losses due to failure to create far-sighted infrastructure. National highways are being built twice as fast as before 2014, he added.
Earlier in his speech, Gehlot had praised the laying of national highways, national highways, district roads, etc. in Rajasthan saying: Good work has been done in Rajasthan. Our roads are magnificent. Previously when we used to compare it with Gujarat, it seemed that it (Rajasthan) was quite far behind. Now I believe he is not behind, but rather advanced.
Gehlot said that due to sushasan (good governance) in Rajasthan, the state was now number two in terms of economic development with 11.04%, just after Andhra Pradesh (11.4%). He urged the Prime Minister to enact a law on the right to social security and a law on the right to health. During the last budget session, Rajasthan became the first state to pass a right to health law, despite protests from doctors.
Gehlot said the United Progressive Alliance government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi passed the Right to Information, Right to Education, NREGA and Food Security Acts and that Modi should now pass these two laws.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister performed pooja and darshan at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, interacted with temple priests and offered bhet puja to Lord Shrinath.
