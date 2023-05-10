Here are the charges against him and what he claims





Topline

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was dramatically arrested by paramilitary troops on corruption charges on Tuesday, stoking already explosive social tensions and sparking protests across the country as the former cricketer star fights corruption allegations.

Imran Khan was arrested for corruption.

Khan was arrested on corruption charges at the Islamabad High Court by officers from Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau.

Officials said Khans’ arrest was linked to a land deal involving Al-Qadir Trust, a charitable trust Khan and his wife Bushra Wattoo, also known as Bushra Bibi, established in 2018 when he was still active.

Government ministers allege the trust, which the couple control and are the sole trustees, provided Khan with a cover to receive bribes in the form of valuable land worth millions of dollars.

In particular, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told reporters that Khan had used the trust as a front to receive land from Pakistani property developer Malik Riaz Hussain, which was supposed to build a university, while his administration struck a deal. agreement with the tycoon who had lost nearly $240 million from the Pakistani treasury.

Justice Minister Azam Tarar said Khan was arrested for failing to cooperate with investigations by anti-corruption agencies, according to The Washington Post.

Khan, in a pre-recorded statement released after his arrest, denied the allegations and said he had been detained on incorrect charges.

Khan was arrested by paramilitary forces at the High Court in Islamabad, where he appeared to face separate corruption charges. His lawyers unsuccessfully challenged the legality of the arrest, although the court noted that Khan should not have been forcibly removed from the courtroom. A former cricket star, Khan rose to Pakistan’s highest office following a wave of populism in 2018 with the blessing of the country’s mighty military. Although he lost that support following his government’s handling of numerous economic crises and was ousted by parliament in April 2022, he remains an immensely popular figure among the public and is expected to do very well in the coming years. elections. He has been accused of involvement in more than 100 criminal cases since being forced out of office, including corruption, terrorism and blasphemy, according to Al Jazeera. He vigorously dismissed the allegations as politically motivated conspiracies, sometimes claiming that Washington was behind his downfall, and rejected the legitimacy of successive governments. Khan and PTI officials have often claimed that past attempts to arrest him were just veiled efforts to remove him from the political playing field before people go to the polls. Khan was injured in an assassination attempt in late 2022, which he blamed on government figures.

Khan is due to appear in an anti-corruption court on Wednesday. Authorities requested permission to keep Khan in custody for 14 days.

Khan is a popular figure and his arrest has stoked already high tensions in Pakistan. He and his party have actively encouraged supporters to take to the streets in protest, and demonstrations erupted in cities across the country on Tuesday, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar. Authorities have restricted access to social platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter in a bid to restore calm.

130. This is the number of court cases involving PTI leaders, party workers and a welfare trust allegedly used for banned campaign finance, according to Foreign Policy, citing court documents provided by the PTI. The group’s lawyer told the outlet Khan and party members and supporters are charged with as many as 140 crimes. This number will almost certainly have increased given recent developments.

