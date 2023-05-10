ASEAN leaders agree to cooperate in fight against cyber scams





LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia (AP) Southeast Asian leaders have agreed to strengthen border controls and law enforcement and improve public education to fight criminal syndicates that traffic workers to other countries, where they are forced to participate in online fraud, according to a draft statement to be released Thursday after a regional summit.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, meeting in the Indonesian city of Labuan Bajo, will express concern over the growing misuse of technology to facilitate human trafficking in South Asia -Is, and globally, proliferated through the use and abuse of social media. and other online platforms, according to a draft of their statement obtained by The Associated Press.

The use of social media and other platforms by cybercrime syndicates has complicated anti-trafficking efforts, as well as multiplied the number and scale of cases, he says. Cybercrime scams have become a major problem in the region, with numerous reports of people from Asia and elsewhere being tricked into accepting jobs in countries such as Myanmar and Cambodia. However, they often found themselves trapped in virtual slavery and forced to participate in scams targeting people on the internet. Scam rings, which often have ties to transnational organized crime, are set up in countries with weak law enforcement and attract young, educated workers with promises of high incomes. The workers are then subjected to isolation and the threat of violence unless they succeed in tricking the victims reached by telephone into transferring the payments to bank accounts abroad. ASEAN leaders agreed to increase cooperation in border management, investigation, law enforcement and prosecution, as well as the repatriation of victims, the draft statement said. It also urges that national prevention efforts be improved, including better public awareness campaigns and increased use of advanced technologies. On Sunday, Indonesian authorities said 20 of their citizens had been released in Myanmar’s Myawaddy township after being brought into the country and forced to commit cyber scams. Other Southeast Asian workers were also victims. Philippine authorities recently said a number of Filipino victims had also been rescued from Myanmar and were to be flown home. Indonesian Minister Muhammad Mahfud, who deals with political, legal and security issues, told reporters on Tuesday that it was difficult for Indonesia and other countries in the region to work with Myanmar, which is in plagued by civil unrest since the military took power in 2021. , in the fight against cybercrime and its victims. He said ASEAN needed to make progress on a long-proposed regional extradition treaty that would help authorities prosecute offenders faster and prevent further escalation in cybercrime. Such a treaty is long overdue, he said. This would prevent our region from becoming a haven for criminals and strengthen ASEAN as a rules-based community. Last week, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said her government was working to help Indonesian workers who have been tricked into participating in online scams in Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and the Philippines. . Philippine authorities recently rescued more than 1,000 human trafficking victims from 10 countries, including 143 Indonesians, who will be flown home, Marsudi said. Besides cybercrime, human trafficking and labor abuse still abound in Southeast Asia, Mahfud said. He said Indonesians have been smuggled into countries like Malaysia and forced to work on plantations in appalling conditions. Their salaries are not paid. People are tortured if they want to go home,” Mahfud said. ___ Associated Press reporters Jim Gomez, Andi Jatmiko and Achmad Ibrahim contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manisteenews.com/news/politics/article/asean-leaders-to-agree-to-cooperate-in-fighting-18090460.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos