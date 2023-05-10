In Karnataka’s elections, more Modi, less Hindu nationalism





With the frequency and ferocity with which Narendra Modi injects himself into elections, one would think that every run to the vote of municipal bodies in what will soon be the world’s most populous nation is a referendum on his position as leader. from India. On Wednesday, a state election in Karnataka, home to 65 million people, was closely watched for what it could predict about national elections early next year in which Mr Modi will seek to extend his term as a transformational Prime Minister in a second decade. In Karnataka, his Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, was trying to retain the only state he governs in the country’s more prosperous south, where his Hindu nationalist politics found a much slower reception.

Initially, the BJP, in addition to boasting of social welfare programs, used its usual campaign playbook to try to polarize the state electorate along religious lines. This included, as a last resort, an attempt to take benefits away from Muslims and distribute them to two electorally significant Hindu castes, before the judiciary stepped in to reprimand and suspend the effort.

Having apparently reached a saturation point in the number of votes that could be extracted by the religious division in a place like Karnataka, the BJP then raced for confidence in the popular Mr Modi. He arrived in force, organizing 19 different rallies in the state. Among them were long road shows in which he cruised the streets of Bengaluru, the technology hub also known as Bangalore, in an open-top vehicle adorned with flowers and pictures of himself. News reports estimated that between 10 and 50 tons of flower petals were needed for his longest road show, covering 16 miles, as supporters hosed them down on the Prime Minister. I didn’t make much profit in it because the flowers are offered to Mr. Modi, he is like God, said V. Manjunath who owns a flower shop. In the final days of the campaign, even as Manipur, a state in eastern India, was engulfed in deadly ethnic violence, Mr Modi remained focused on Karnataka. His lieutenants pushed the idea of ​​a dual-engine government, with the BJP national government vast resources at its disposal, aiding the BJP state government. The message was clear: it doesn’t matter who the heads of state are, because there is a driver, Mr. Modi.

The results of Karnataka’s vote are expected on Saturday. For the opposition Indian National Congress, crushed by Mr Modi domestically in the last two elections, in 2014 and 2019, a victory there would be a much-needed morale boost. The Congress has many things to do in Karnataka that it does not have nationally. He has kept his ranks largely united there and even swayed key BJP leaders to switch sides, while domestically and in other states he has been mired in infighting. He has also tried in Karnataka to keep the electorate focused on issues such as rising food and fuel prices, as well as repeated corruption allegations against local BJP leaders. At one of the culminating rallies, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress General Secretary, told those gathered that her party was focusing on your problems by guaranteeing electricity subsidies, small payments to female-headed families and unemployed graduates, and rations to families in difficulty.

She pitted such practical assistance against the grievance-laden efforts of the BJP leadership to portray herself as a victim despite her vast power. Not in a single program did they tell you how many jobs they created, how many hospitals they built, Ms Gandhi said, lashing out at Mr Modi. He just told you how many times he was abused. The chances of the Congress parties forming a government in Karnataka, alone or in coalition, seemed high, according to opinion polls. The hardest part, analysts said, would be maintaining momentum in elections in other states and stepping up its performance in Karnataka in national elections.

If Congress wants to fight against the electoral juggernaut of Mr. Modis in the national race, it will have to cobble together a broad coalition of regional parties that have shown they can defeat the BJP, and do so so that its claim to lead this coalition does not not derail it. The opposition must coalesce around key issues such as job creation and avoid a leadership-led unity, said Sandeep Shastri, a Bengaluru-based academic and political analyst. If it’s a leadership led unit then you lost the battle before it even started because the BJP wants it to be a leadership led battle, and against Modi they don’t have no chance.

When the Congress party tackled an issue in Karnataka that was squarely within the BJP’s comfort zone, Mr. Modis’ lieutenants seized on it. In its campaign manifesto, Congress promised decisive action and even a ban on Bajrang Dal, a right-wing Hindu group that often engages in vigilante violence. The BJP was quick to present it as evidence of Congress’ contempt for Hindu values ​​and appeasement of Muslims.

Over the past two years, Mr. Modis’ party and his supporters have raised several religious issues in Karnataka, whose population is around 13% Muslim. BJP officials have banned schoolgirls from wearing the hijab, restricted halal food and even called for an economic boycott of Muslims by banning them from doing business near Hindu temples. The BJP’s backing away from these issues as the election nears, analysts said, was an admission that the religious polarization was only solidifying the support of a section of voters it would have captured anyway. In a sign of Mr Modis’ influence with his supporters, even those who disagree with the country’s divisive policy often do not blame him.

Evidence of the division’s limited dividend was clear at Shree Siddagangaa Mutt, an important temple institution of the Lingayat caste, a strong base of support for the BJP, in the city of Tumkur. Nationally, the BJP has been successful in using religious polarization to unite Hindus and minimize caste divisions. But in a demonstration of how caste allegiance in Karnataka does not necessarily translate into support for the politics of exclusion, the majority of the 10,000 students in schools and colleges run by the Lingayat institution belong to other castes and religions. It is not about their caste and creed, they stay together, eat together, said Siddalinga Mahaswami, the head of the institution. BJP leaders said they had not abandoned their Hindu nationalist agenda in the state, known as Hindutva, but had simply taken it down a notch in the election.

Without the Hindutva agenda, there is no BJP, said Chalavadi Swamy, the party’s member of the Karnataka Legislative Council. But aggressively, we’re not taking it now. In the north, Hindutva means the Hindutva that everyone will follow, Mr. Swamy said. In South India, it’s very difficult to understand the game as the complexity is there. As the people of Karnataka went to vote, Mr Modi was already in another state, Rajasthan, which will hold elections later this year, walking through a crowd of supporters as he was covered in even more petals of flowers.

