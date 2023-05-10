Timeline: Imran Khan, from ousting to arrest in Pakistan | Imran Khan News





The former prime minister has been indicted in a number of cases which his party says are politically motivated.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested while appearing before the High Court in Islamabad.

Tuesday’s arrest is the latest twist in a months-long political crisis and follows several failed attempts to apprehend the cricketer-turned-politician, including a March police raid on his residence in the city eastern Lahore that he had managed to escape.

Khan has been indicted in a number of cases which his party says are politically motivated, which include allegations ranging from corruption to terrorism to riots, and which have unfolded since he was ousted from the power in a vote of no confidence last April.

From blaming the United States for overthrowing his government to being shot in the leg at a rally to impose snap polls, here’s a timeline of the events that led up to the Arrest of Khans:

April 10, 2022: Khan is removed from office in a vote of no confidence.

May 25-26, 2022: Khan leads his long march to Islamabad; the demonstration is canceled to avoid confrontation.

July 18, 2022: Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party sweeps Punjab province in a by-election.

August 22, 2022: Khan is charged under an anti-terrorism law; the charges were later dropped.

October 21, 2022: Pakistan’s Election Commission bars Khan from running for public office for five years.

October 28, 2022: Khan launches his second long march from Lahore to Islamabad to force a snap election.

November 3, 2022: Khan is shot in the leg during a protest convoy in Punjab province.

March 5, 2023: Police attempt to arrest Khan on court order; the ex-Prime Minister escapes arrest in Lahore.

May 9, 2023: Paramilitary security agents arrest Khan in a case filed by the anti-corruption body; his party calls the arrest a kidnapping.

