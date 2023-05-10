Xi Jinping mouthpiece slams Biden for ‘arming Taiwan to the teeth’





PresidentXi JinpingTaiwan’s official spokesman on Tuesday criticized the United States for “arming Taiwan to the teeth”. What happened:The Chinas Global Times newspaper, in anoticepiece, said the United States and the international community have long recognized that Taiwan is part of China. However, Washington is “secretly and publicly reneging on commitments it made to China” years ago. See also: Take that, Xi Jinping? Taiwan Air Force delivers a punch to China with viral Winnie the Pooh badge Xi’s Daily Tabloidthe Chinese Communist Partysaid the United States was trying to cross the red line of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “US Navy ships are constantly cruising through the Taiwan Strait, making waves and flexing their muscles.” Noting that the United States has made more than 110 rounds of arms sales to Taiwan since severing diplomatic ties in 1979, the publication says the Pentagon has helped Taiwan in several ways, including sending military personnel to train the Taiwanese army. Repeating China’s dubious claims about the island nation, the Global Times threatened that Taiwan’s independence is a “mirage that will inevitably shatter in the face of China’s drive for national reunion.” See also: Xi Jinping mimicking Bidens tactics may not work, says political analyst: It’s anything but flattery Why is this important:The Chinese administration has long sought reunification with Taiwan, a goal that remains a top priority for Xi’s Communist Party. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it. SinceJoe Bidenadministration. Chinese foreign ministerGang Qintold the U.S. Ambassador on MondayNicolas Burnethat Washington must correct its management of the Taiwanese file and stop digging into the principle of a “single China”. Read more : Ron DeSantis says Xi Jinping wants to take Taiwan at some point: US will counter China’s hostile action

