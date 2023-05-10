Imran Khan to be detained for eight days as several die and hundreds are detained during violent protests in Pakistan | world news





At least five people have died and hundreds have been arrested during violent protests in Pakistan over the arrest of Imran Khan – the country’s former prime minister – who has been remanded in custody for eight days.

A court hearing to determine whether Mr Khan could be held for up to 14 days was held today at the police compound where he is being held, authorities said.

A judge ruled he could be held for questioning on corruption charges for just over a week.

Pakistani GEO TV broadcast footage showing Mr Khan appearing before the judge in the temporary courtroom. The former prime minister was seen sitting in a chair, holding documents, and looking tired.

The 70-year-old man was arrested by security forces at the capital’s high court on Tuesday and dragged into an armored vehicle and chased away.

Violent clashes have since erupted between his supporters and police in several towns, leaving one dead – one in the southern city of Quetta and four others in Peshawar, northwest Pakistan.

Image: Dozens of officers were involved in Imran Khan’s arrest in Islamabad. Photo: PTIofficial Image: Objects set on fire by supporters of Imran Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo: AP

Authorities in three of Pakistan’s four provinces have imposed an emergency order banning all gatherings following the violence.

Two provinces have asked the federal government to deploy troops to restore order.

Police said 945 of Mr Khan’s supporters had been arrested in Punjab province, more than 130 police officers had been injured, 25 police vehicles set on fire and around 14 government buildings badly damaged and looted.

Image: Clashes between supporters of Mr Khan and police in Karachi, Pakistan. Photos: AP

In response to Mr Khan’s arrest, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party called for peaceful protests across the country.

“We continue to call on PTI family workers, supporters and people of Pakistan to take to the streets to peacefully protest against this unconstitutional behavior,” said PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He added that the party leadership is in Islamabad and would seek to challenge Mr Khan’s detention in the country’s Supreme Court.

Supporters of Mr Khan in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been told to gather in the town of Swabi to leave for Islamabad as part of a planned protest march.

Videos seen by Sky News in Pakistan show military bases robbed by civilians and military vehicles set on fire in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Image: A billboard is set on fire in Lahore, Pakistan. Pic: AP Image: An injured policeman in Karachi, Pakistan

The house of Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghania – a senior army chief – in the eastern city of Lahore was set on fire.

On Wednesday morning, police said at least 2,000 protesters still surrounded the house, chanting slogans such as “Khan is our red line and you crossed it”.

In the port city of Karachi, police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of Mr Khan supporters.

“This cannot be tolerated, the law will take its course,” Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told a news conference. “These violent attacks were not the result of a public outburst, they were planned by the PTI base.”

Internet services have been suspended across the country and access to Twitter, YouTube and Facebook has been disrupted, according to officials from Pakistan’s telecommunications authority.

Image: Pakistani paramilitary troops in court. Pic: AP Image: Supporters of Mr Khan chant slogans next to burning tires during a protest in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Photo: AP

Mr Khan’s arrest came a day after the country’s powerful military criticized him for repeatedly accusing a senior officer of trying to engineer his assassination and the former armed forces chief of behind his removal from power last April.

He had recorded a video message before traveling to Islamabad, saying officials were absent for his arrest to prevent him from campaigning.

Image: Imran Khan released a video statement ahead of his detention

The cricketer-turned-politician hero – who has pushed for new elections – has slammed the charges against him, which include terrorism charges, as a politically motivated plot by his successor as prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif.

He faces being barred from holding public office if found guilty, with general elections due to be held in November.

“Imran Khan will face the law and if he is cleared he will contest the elections and if found guilty he will face the consequences,” said Iqbal, Pakistan’s Planning Minister.

Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office has warned of further disruption in the country, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain is closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan.

“The arrest of the former prime minister is an internal matter for Pakistan. We support peaceful democratic processes and respect for the rule of law and are monitoring the situation carefully,” Sunak said.

