Reviews | Taiwan urges US not to abandon Ukraine





Comment this story Comment Some Republicans want to cut US military support for Ukraine, insisting Taiwan’s defense must come first. But those who claim to be for the protection of Taiwan should listen to its leaders. They believe that the security of the islands depends on Washington being firm in its support for kyiv. The idea that the United States must choose between fully supporting Ukraine or strengthening the defense of Taiwan migrated of Fox News in the mainstream foreign policy debate in Washington. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has led the charge arguing that significant US military aid to Ukraine undermines the more urgent task of arming Taiwan to deter a Chinese invasion. But if Taiwanese leaders don’t agree that’s true, shouldn’t US policymakers factor that into their analysis? Do these Republicans really think they understand Taiwanese interests better than the Taiwanese? Ukraine’s survival is Taiwan’s survival. Ukraine’s success is Taiwan’s success, said Taiwan’s representative in Washington, Bi-khim Hsiao. McCain Institutes Forum in Sedona Last weekend. Our futures are closely linked. Follow –Josh Rogin the opinions of Follow The Taiwan argument is just the latest justification advanced by those on the right who want to reduce US support for kyiv. During recent speech calling for Taiwan’s defense, Hawley said that as a first step, We should cut US military aid to Ukraine. Following the example of Hawley, self-proclaimed realistic think tanks say US support for Ukraine has no deterrent effect on Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ukraine will not influence Beijing’s decision whether or not to attack Taiwan. Instead, what’s most critical to deterring a war in Taiwan is the military balance in Asia, Elbridge Colby, a former Pentagon official in the Trump administration. argued during a recent Hudson Institute debate. Again, Taiwanese leaders disagree. Hsiao said Taiwan did not want to be an excuse to end aid to Ukraine. If the West abandons the Ukrainians now, she says, it will signal to the Taiwanese people that they are alone, which plays into Beijing’s propaganda. Support for Ukraine is relevant to us because, first, it ultimately contributes to deterrence. This imposes costs on the abuser, Hsiao said. International support for Ukraine is also essential to asserting the credibility and reliability of the United States and your allies. Congress will face another decision on whether to provide significant aid to Ukraine this fall. Former president donald trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the first favorites for the 2024 GOP nomination, have already questioned continued US aid to Ukraine. Many senior US officials, including some prominent Republicans, agree with Hsiao that Ukraine’s efforts do not compromise Taiwan’s defense. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) told me in an interview that he discussed lessons learned in Ukraine with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last month in California. I don’t think there’s a tension [between aiding Ukraine and Taiwan], McCarthy said. What we need to do is expand [weapons] manufacturing base here in America. Admittedly, there is some overlap between the weapons sent to Ukraine and those that Taiwan needs, such as Stinger anti-aircraft systems. But as much pointed out, a conflict over Taiwan would not look like a Ukrainian-style land war. A war involving Taiwan would depend more on the US Navy and Air Force, as well as hybrid warfare tools used in information and cyber operations. It is true that US arms sales to Taiwan are lagging, and the Biden administration should Do more to speed things up. But US military leaders in Asia are not calling for cuts in military aid to Ukraine. They call for more simultaneous investments in US military capabilities in the Pacific. I believe we can do both, Chief Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino testified before Congress last month. I believe we have to do both to keep the peace. All in all, the idea of ​​abandoning Ukraine to focus on Taiwan makes little sense because unless Ukraine succeeds, the war in Europe will likely get worse, requiring more involvement. American, no less. Saying we should prioritize Taiwan over Ukraine is like saying the fire truck should be parked in a house down the street to guard against a fire that breaks out future instead of putting out the fire of the burning house, said John Walters, the president. from the Hudson Institute, his groups are debating. Those who argue for the abandonment of Ukraine in the name of Taiwan indeed claim to be more pro-Taiwanese than the Taiwanese. This is arrogance, not prudence. Taiwanese leaders understand better how to deter China and protect their country’s security than politicians and GOP think tanks. that of Beijing extended help Vladimir Putin’s war effort shows that Xi thinks a Ukrainian victory is bad for China. Russia and China are colluding in their support for autocratic aggression. The United States, Europe, Ukraine and Taiwan must all come together to oppose it. Opinions on foreign policy See 3 more stories

