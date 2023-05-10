Pakistani court indicts former prime minister Imran Khan after his arrest sparked deadly unrest





A Pakistani court has charged former prime minister Imran Khan with selling state gifts during his four years in office, a day after his arrest in an unrelated fraud case that sparked unrest that has killed at least five people.

Key points: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in a fraud case, sparking protests. According to the police, supporters of Mr Khan set fire to 14 government buildings and 25 police vehicles.

The action against the 70-year-old cricketer comes at a precarious time for the South Asian country of 220 million as it grapples with a severe economic crisis and a delay in bailing out the Fund international monetary policy since November.

At least four people died in clashes in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Wednesday, a hospital official said, as supporters of Mr Khan clashed with police across the country. country in response to his arrest by the anti-corruption agency in a separate case related to land fraud. Another person died on Tuesday.

Mr Khan’s indictment follows a ruling by Pakistan’s Election Commission in October, which found him guilty of illegally selling state gifts between 2018 and 2022 and barred him from holding office public until the next elections scheduled for November. He denied any wrongdoing.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, a Pakistani ruling coalition politician who was a civil party in the case against Mr Khan for state gifts, confirmed his indictment and said the former prime minister had put “the peace of the country in play”.

Mr Khan’s colleagues from his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his indictment. His legal team challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court.

Mobile data services were shut down for a second day on Wednesday as street protests continued, with federal ministers accusing Khan supporters of setting fire to several buildings and vehicles.

Imran Khan was removed as prime minister following a no-confidence vote last year. (Reuters: Mohammad Ismail)

Access to Twitter, YouTube and Facebook has been disrupted and the army has been called in to restore order in at least two of Pakistan’s four provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Mr Khan is most popular.

More than 1,000 arrested

Police said they arrested more than a thousand protesters over violence in Mr Khan’s home province of Punjab.

Mr Khan, a cricketing hero turned politician, was ousted as Prime Minister in April 2022 in a parliamentary vote of no confidence. He has not slowed down his campaign against the ousting even though he was injured in an attack on his convoy in November while leading a protest march to Islamabad calling for a snap general election.

The corruption cases are two of more than 100 registered against Mr Khan after he left office. In most cases, he risks being banned from holding public office if found guilty.

Mr. Khan is being held at a police headquarters. (AP: Anjum Naveed)

Mr Khan is currently being held in a police guesthouse in the capital Islamabad. Broadcaster Geo News reported that he had been taken into custody by the anti-corruption agency for eight days.

Mr Khan was arrested a day after the mighty army reprimanded him for repeatedly accusing a senior officer of trying to stage his assassination and the former armed forces chief of being behind it. of his removal from power last year.

The army has denied Mr Khan’s allegations.

“The nature and location of the protests that erupted after Mr. Khan’s arrest yesterday indicate that public anger is also directed at the military,” Dawn newspaper said in an editorial.

The armed forces remain Pakistan’s most powerful institution, having directly ruled it for almost half of its 75-year history through three coups.

Despite his major influence, he recently declared that he no longer interferes in politics.

Amid the turmoil sparked by his arrest, Pakistanis are reeling from the worst economic crisis in decades, with record inflation and anemic growth, and the nuclear-armed country at risk of default unless he doesn’t receive massive support.

An IMF bailout has been delayed for more than six months, even though foreign exchange reserves are barely enough to cover a month’s imports

