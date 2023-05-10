Trump’s world booked CNN in hopes of a large audience. Now they are in the thick of it.





The verdict comes on the eve of Trump’s New Hampshire town hall hosted by CNN Kaitlan Collins, a 31-year-old anchor and correspondent who gained a reputation for defying Trump while covering the White House.

Trump signaled he would take a combative approach to any questions regarding the case, writing on Truth Social immediately after the verdict that he had ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA who Carroll was and that the VERDICT IS A SHAME – A CONTINUATION OF THE BIGGEST WITCH HUNT EVER! He had spent part of the day recording political videos.

Trump’s advisers had been negotiating for weeks with CNN, which approached them earlier this year about the idea of ​​sitting down. Trump’s decision to accept the mayoralty was seen as an implicit jab at Fox News, which he has clashed with in recent months, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has avoided mainstream media interviews. in favor of friendly curators.

The verdict immediately divided Republicans on Capitol Hill, with some saying it should give voters pause and others saying it was a continuation of a biased lawsuit against the former president. This schism has also become evident among Republicans on the campaign trail.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who quickly defended Trump after his indictment was announced a month ago, did the same on Tuesday.

I was not one of the jurors and I am not aware of all the facts they have, but I will say what everyone thinks in private, Ramaswamy said in a statement to POLITICO. If the accused was not named Donald Trump, would there even be a trial?

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who called on Trump to drop the race after his indictment, said the jury’s verdict should be taken seriously and is another example of Donald Trump’s indefensible behavior.

In my more than 25 years of experience in the courtroom, I have seen with my own eyes how a cavalier and arrogant disregard for the rule of law can backfire, Hutchinson said in a statement. .

Mike Pence, Nikki Haley and Tim Scott did not speak about the verdict. Former Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, also defended Trump in an interview with NBC News.

Trump’s support and fundraising has only grown stronger following past legal hot spots, including his indictment for his alleged involvement in a silent money payment scheme to a porn star.

Sarah Longwell, political strategist and founder of the anti-Trump Republican Accountability Project, said she led a focus group last week in which two Trump voters were asked about the Carroll trial. Only one of the seven voters, a woman, had heard of it and she didn’t believe her, Longwell said.

Throughout other recent focus groups with Republican voters, Longwell and her staff have internally remarked on how fiercely Trump’s support is among women who have already backed him twice.

I wish things were different, but I don’t see that changing anything in a Republican primary, Longwell said of Tuesday’s sexual abuse verdict. The things that will change anything in a Republican primary are if his opponents’ field for 2024 shows some political backbone and political flair and an ability to pick up some of the oxygen he’s sucking up.

Trump’s camp anticipates Tuesday’s verdict, which found him responsible for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, for whom she was awarded $5 million in damages, will appear in her appearance on CNN tonight. | John Minchillo/AP Photo

A recent NBC News poll found that two-thirds of Republican voters believe the inquiries are a politically motivated attempt to stop Trump. But some party strategists believe it could hamper his prospects in a general election where he is expected to reach beyond his loyal base.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was pressed by Fox News’ Martha McCallum on whether the Carroll decision or the silent money plan verdict could negatively impact suburban voters and women. McDaniel veered off and said women were more focused on President Joe Bidens’ disappointing administration.

I think we have a long way to the start of the primary process, we have debates in August, McDaniel said. I think a lot of women are incredibly disappointed with the Biden administration, so they will look to whoever the Republican nominee is to offer an opposing vision and a vision that will help mothers, children and families in the suburbs. Across the country.

But the question, which McCallum repeated again with other guests, highlights how this cohort of suburban voters could potentially impact Trump. While Trump did better with women in 2020 than in 2016, Biden led in women in the last election by 11 points.

It’s no mystery how Trump will handle the CNN mayoral trial discussions, said Dave Carney, a New Hampshire-based Republican strategist.

He’ll run it, and we could write that script right away, Carney said shortly after the verdict was delivered. Judge who hates me, a lady made this up, and blah, blah, blah. He will certainly have something to say about it.

And he did, following that script almost exactly in the posts he posted on his social media website throughout Tuesday evening.

But for a candidate who won the 2016 election just weeks after the release of a recording of him bragging about being able to sexually assault women, none of this is new, Carney said, and his unlikely voters are trying still deciding on Trumps. character.

Do I think another eyeball is going to watch this show that wasn’t going to watch it before? No, Carney said of Wednesday’s town hall. Do I think some undecided voter thought I didn’t know this type of Trump, I’ll tune into CNN and see what he has to say?

CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to include Mike Pence’s interview with NBC.

