Putin, Ukraine, Wokeness and Boris Johnson: SLR
Simon Lincoln Reader, a popular columnist for BizNews, is one of those people that people love or hate. Finding someone whose feelings about Reader fall between these extremes is as unlikely as Reader developing a filter. At the fifth BizNews conference in March, the London-based tech investor returned to South Africa to sit down with BizNews founder Alec Hogg for a candid fireside chat. All first-time conference delegates who, on the eve of Day 1 of the keynote presentations, felt like they were attending a mild-mannered event discovered that this was profoundly wrong within the first five minutes of Reader’s appearance on stage. That’s just as well, given BNC #5’s brilliant but loaded presentations that followed his delightfully disruptive outlook. The host of topics explored, ranging from the awakening to the Russo-Ukrainian war, and, in particular, Reader’s unique expression of his opinions, was, in any case, a fantastic testament to the South American sense of humor. African and the apparent inability to steal a real Saffa from it. Nadya Swart
See timestamped topics below:
- 00:00 Simon Lincoln Reader on his name
- 00:44 On his relationship and work experience with Jeff Patterson, South African entrepreneurial genius and co-founder of Fourex
- 04:20 On his time as a columnist writing for Business Day
- 05:23 On the importance of satire
- 07:35 His observations that many South Africans are terribly confused but hopeful about the upcoming national elections in 2024
- 09:56 His perspective on where South Africa is headed given dysfunctional coalitions and the ANC that rules the country
- 11:11 On his idea of getting Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson to speak to SA opposition party leaders about their hatred of each other, their admiration and their fears
- 14:13 Alec Hogg on CNN anchor Richard Quest and his take on what would be needed to make SA coalitions work
- 15:21 Reader on Why He Likes Unusual and Alternative Thinking
- 16:57 On the merits and disadvantages of hiring people with PPE (Politics, Philosophy and Economics) qualifications to work in the business or government sectors
- 17:34 On the political, cultural and social state of Great Britain
- 20:12 On Culture Wars and the Permeation of Woke Culture in the West
- 21:40 On the Erosion of Social Norms Caused by the Awakened Movement
- 22:24 On conversations with Dr Aseem Malhotra and Professor Tim Noakes on their way to the BizNews conference at Champagne Sports Resort in the Drakensberg with
- 24:33 Alec Hogg on Professor Noakes and the grueling hardships and hardships he underwent as a result of his drastic shift from promoting carbohydrates to becoming an outspoken advocate of the high-fat, low-carb diet
- 26:09 Alec Hogg and Reader on the complexity of today’s media landscape, the seriousness of public commentary on social media platforms like Twitter, and why the majority continue to engage on Twitter despite it all
- 29:13 Reader on profit delirium
- 29:46 On the relevance of SA’s gray listing and how, despite rampant corruption in London, SA is being singled out for corruption
- 32:40 On corruption in South Africa as seen by those living in the UK
- 34:10 On His Experience Living Next To The Guptas And If He Thinks They’ll Ever Go To Jail
- 36:00 By calling COVID the coof
- 37:11 On Hunter Biden’s Laptop
- 40:58 On Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the ongoing war in Ukraine
- 42:52 On Boris Johnson’s intervention in the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks between Putin and Zelensky
- 44:00 On the Russian-Ukrainian war as an “eternal war”
Excerpts from Alec Hogg’s Fireside Chat on BNC #5 with Simon Lincoln Reader
Simon Lincoln Reader on the Permeation of Awakened Culture in the West
You shouldn’t take waking up seriously the same way you shouldn’t drink toilet water. All right? Because it’s not a serious thing. It’s a diversion. These things are dangerous, but they are ultimately distractions. And you have a law, and you have prescriptions that maintain proper conduct. But the alarm clock is very good at disguising something else, which we’re all guilty of doing, and that’s [that] Over the past four or five decades, we have nurtured a culture of failed politicians and unelected institutions. And that’s what this revival is hiding. So the revival is taking all of our energy because we’re seeing something you know, a blue-haired maniac running around identifying himself as a donkey and all that and that’s all over the headlines, on Twitter, and everybody says “Ah!” And that’s what we attack. It has become a real mainstream.
Learn more: Simon Lincoln Reader on Biden, Boris’ Hair, Revival, Politics and His Unrestricted Relationship With Margaret Thatcher
Woke claims to dismantle systems. This is not the case. It protects from a question class at the back. And the guys we should be paying more attention to, the things we really should be dismantling, get away with absolute murder. Case in point, Boris Johnson. He is a failed prime minister; he is a pathological liar. He forced his girlfriends to have abortions. He had children out of wedlock. He’s the most untrustworthy person in the western hemisphere, okay? He is about to be appointed Secretary General of NATO. Well done.
On Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the ongoing war in Ukraine
Alright, so I don’t have a dog in there, and I really sympathize with Ukrainians because [of] this active and unprovoked aggression of Vladimir Putin. You know, when I said I was on the left, I was always anti-war. I hate it. I hate Tony Blair. I hate that. I was not in London in 2003, but if I had been, I would have taken part in this Million Man March against an illegal invasion of Iraq. I despise war. You can have two simultaneous thoughts, and the first is that Vladimir Putin is a psychopath and a horrible man, and he could be, this invasion is inhuman and so on.
Learn more: BNC#5: COVID: The Collapse of Scientific Integrity After Decades of Pharmaceutical Collusion and Public Health System Failures Dr Aseem Malhotra
But on the other hand, you also have to see that Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s boss was also Hunter Biden’s boss. That there are things here that are uncomfortable. The electoral mandate of Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he was elected, these are countries that have had a very turbulent period, he was elected on a very clear mandate of 71%, which is peace. You have to make peace with the oke next door. You must try to do this. And that puts everyone, especially innocent Ukrainians, in the thick of it.
Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, said two months ago that Vladimir Putin was ready to accept peace terms as early as March. NOW! Last year. Okes were [going to] sit. And who sabotaged it? Boris Johnson. Boris Johnson intervened and said there would be no discussion. It will not happen.
On Boris Johnson’s interference in peace talks between Putin and Zelensky and what it means for the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine
[Boris Johnson] is a useful idiot for a larger coalition. He’s the american guy inside [the Russia-Ukraine war]. And the Americans probably told him, “Interfere immediately. We don’t want that to happen. But look, I’m not a conspirator [theorist]. That’s what Isaac Herzog said, and I could show it to you.
Learn more: BNC #5: Budding SA Dictator Gayton McKenzie Slams Zille, Illegals, Death Penalty & More
It’s frightening [that Boris Johnson will be the head of NATO]. It was scary when he was Prime Minister of Britain. It was scary when he was named MP for his constituency. This guy is a maniac.
[The conflict between Russia and Ukraine] is an “eternal war”. We have a new one.
