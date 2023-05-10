Istanbul, Türkiye A nondescript apartment in Istanbul’s business district is the nerve center of a campaign to propel more women into Turkish politics.

But with some 60 million voters due to vote in presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday, the mood in Ben Secerim’s office, or I Choose, is disappointing.

The NGO was established two years ago to boost women’s participation in politics, specifically to seek out suitable candidates to run for parliament and recommend them to political parties as viable vote winners.

Earlier this month, Ben Secerim unveiled 20 women who will stand for four parties in the May 14 legislative elections. However, due to the nature of the electoral process, votes for parties are allocated to candidates based on their ranking on the ranked party lists, only four have any real hope of entering the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

It is very disappointing for us, said Nilden Bayazit, president of Ben Secerim. There is a wall for women candidates even in the most liberal parties. It shows that there are still a lot of blocks on women and they don’t want to change that.

The overall picture is also daunting for those seeking greater female representation in a country where women make up 50.7% of the electorate and national women’s suffrage was introduced in 1934.

Of their 600 parliamentary candidates, President Recep Tayyip Erdogans in power, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), nominated 113 women while the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), nominated selected 156 ratios of 18.8 and 26%, respectively. The Turkish Workers’ Party (TIP) has the highest proportion of female candidates with 40.5%.

The number of women prominently placed on party lists offers an even bleaker outlook for women’s role in mainstream politics. The CHP has women ranked first on its list in only 11 of Turkey’s 87 electoral districts, while the AKP has four.

An international problem

The under-representation of women in national legislatures is not unique to Turkey. According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, women make up half or more of legislators in just five countries. Turkey ranks 132nd in the world, with 17.4% of MPs elected in 2018 being women.

Some have pointed to patriarchal societies as the main barrier to women’s involvement in politics, but evidence from Turkey suggests that these attitudes have diminished considerably.

In a study conducted by Ben Secerim and polling firm KONDA last year, 62% of respondents said female politicians would help Turkey develop and become a better society. A similar number supported mandatory quotas for women in political parties. Almost three-quarters said they would support a woman in their family entering politics.

The question of women politicians is not only a question of equal representation; a female politician is needed for a democratic society, for justice, to solve the climate problem, to end corruption, to transform education policies and to regulate family policies, Bayazit said.

Turkish women have long been at the forefront of campaigns on social issues. Every International Women’s Day, March 8, sees thousands of people take to the streets to demand equality and rights.

Turkey’s withdrawal in 2021 from the Istanbul Convention on the Protection of Women against Violence has heightened fears among civil activists.

A government statement at the time read: The decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention in no way signifies that the State of the Republic of Trikiye is committed to protecting women. Even if Trikiye withdraws from the convention, she will never give up the fight against domestic violence.

Translating activism into political participation

However, civil society activism has largely failed to translate into women’s participation in party politics.

Political parties are entirely male-dominated playgrounds, said Gulseren Onanc, founder of the SES Association for Equality and Solidarity. It is very difficult for a woman to make a place for herself here. Women have dominated the field of civil opposition in the strongest way, but that has not reflected in politics for some reason.

Lawyer Sibel Piskin represents the opposition Iyi party in Kirklareli, one of 20 Turkish provinces to never have had a woman in parliament. She was ranked second on the party list, which is unlikely to secure her a seat, despite research showing she is a highly respected figure in the North West region.

I was not elected because I was in second place in the previous [2018] election and I’m in second place again,” she said. Of course, there is a loss of motivation. Society is ready for female politicians and they think the country will be better off with female politicians.

Bayazit, a former CHP politician, believes the male-dominated hierarchy of most political parties is a major obstacle for women.

The party structure is so formal and always controlled by men who sometimes seem to want to promote other men, she said. For example, the CHP mayor of Kirklareli tried to stand in our way when we introduced a very well-known and capable woman.

On the streets of Istanbul, women were equally outspoken in their views on male political dominance and how to solve Turkey’s current economic problems.

Men like to behave like those with power and think they can run things better, Ayse Cinar said as she sold flowers outside Kadikoy pier. But they are the ones who really know how the world works and how to get things done. We need a female leader to get us out of trouble.