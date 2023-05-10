How the world reacted to Imran Khan’s arrest in Pakistan | Imran Khan News





World leaders and bodies are calling for restraint and sounding the alarm after Pakistani authorities suspended mobile internet.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested for corruption by the country’s paramilitary forces in the capital Islamabad.

Khans’ arrest on Tuesday sparked nationwide protests and demonstrations, while the government blocked internet services in major cities.

The 70-year-old opposition leader appeared in court on Wednesday where authorities are seeking permission to keep the opposition leader in custody for 14 days.

On Tuesday, Khan was appearing in the High Court in Islamabad on multiple corruption charges when dozens of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers, backed by paramilitary troops, stormed the courtroom and smashed windows after Khan’s guards refused to open the door.

The shock arrest aggravated ongoing political unrest and sparked violent protests across the country, in which at least one person was killed in the southwestern city of Quetta. Dozens of other PTI supporters were injured in clashes with security forces.

The arrest and resulting protests have led officials from other governments and global bodies to appeal for restraint and calm.

Plainclothes police beat Imran Khan supporter in Peshawar [WK Yousufzai/AP Photo]

Here’s how the world reacted to Khan’s arrest:

UNITED STATES

The United States called for respect for democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan.

We are aware of the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. As we’ve said before, the United States has no position on one candidate or political party over another, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. during his daily press conference.

We call for respect for democratic principles and the rule of law in the world. I therefore refer you to the government of Pakistan for any further information on this matter, she said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he wants the rule of law to be respected in the South Asian country.

I have seen the reports you referred to and we just want to make sure that everything that happens in Pakistan is in line with the rule of law and the constitution, Blinken told reporters at a press conference. together with its British counterpart.

United Kingdom

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he had not yet had the opportunity to be briefed in detail on developments in Pakistan, but the UK wanted to see a peaceful democracy in the country.

The UK has a close and long-standing relationship with Pakistan. We are Commonwealth partners. We want to see a peaceful democracy in this country. We want the rule of law to be respected. I’m uncomfortable speculating further without having a detailed briefing on this, Cleverly said.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn, a prominent member of the British Parliament and former leader of the Labor Party, condemned Khans’ arrest on Twitter.

The arrest of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is a dark day for democracy, he tweeted.

The arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is a dark day for democracy.

Solidarity with protesters in Pakistan and beyond demanding his immediate release. pic.twitter.com/qXgQGjhfe2

Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 10, 2023

The United Nations

A senior UN official on Tuesday stressed the need to ensure that all political figures in Pakistan are treated fairly and that due process is followed.

The officials’ comments came hours after Khan’s arrest.

European Union

In a statement, the EU underlined that in these difficult and tense times in Pakistan, restraint and composure were needed.

Pakistan’s challenges cannot be met and its path can only be determined by Pakistanis themselves, through sincere dialogue and respect for the rule of law, he said.

Amnesty International

Rights group Amnesty International has expressed concern at the escalating clashes and called on the Pakistani authorities to exercise restraint.

The unfolding clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and security forces following the arrests of former prime ministers risk constituting several human rights violations, he said in a tweet.

The non-profit human rights organization also raised concerns about the suspension of mobile internet service and the blocking of social media apps.

He said the suspension restricted people’s access to information and freedom of expression.

