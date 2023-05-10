Donald Trump’s verdict is a good day for justice





It’s not every day that a former president of the United States is found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation.

Again, America has never known a former president like Donald J. Trump, who broke standards, was impeached twice, was criminally named, serially lied, race baited, tax dodged, insurgent.

It took just three hours for a federal jury in Manhattan to unanimously find that Trump had sexually abused and defamed E. magazine writer Jean Carroll. The jury of six men and three women awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

The historic civil verdict is also an important victory for the #MeToo movement and the more than two dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. The finding of defamation is also a small victory for the truth. A corrective to the sea of ​​daily lies that Trump told during his tumultuous tenure as president and continues to spread.

READ MORE: Justice for all, even Donald Trump | Editorial

Right on cue, Trump took to social media to launch his usual all-caps defense. This time it’s the verdict that is THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT EVER!

It’s a tired line in a country that’s had enough of Trump’s actions—at least most of the country doesn’t watch Fox News and still believes in truth, justice, and American democracy. Unfortunately, Trump still has many supporters within the Republican Party and remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Many Trump voters knew in 2016 that they were electing someone with little respect for women. Before going to the polls, the country had seen him call women villains, horse heads and dogs. Trump bragged about how he could grab women by their genitals.

Indeed, Trump doubled down on his demeaning and disgusting disregard for women during his deposition ahead of the Carroll trial. When Carroll’s attorney asked Trump about his comments about arresting women captured on Access Hollywood’s infamous tape, the former president didn’t deny it. He didn’t flinch.

Well, historically that’s been true with stars, Trump said. If you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. He then added, Unfortunately or fortunately.

Trump’s flippant response under oath underscores his belief that he is above the law. For years he escaped responsibility for many of his misdeeds. But the law could finally, albeit slowly, catch up with him.

The Trump Organization was convicted of tax evasion last year. In April, Trump was charged by the Manhattan District Attorney with 34 counts related to falsifying records to pay an adult movie star. This summer, a Georgia district attorney is expected to announce whether Trump will be charged there for his role in the attempted interference in the 2020 election results.

READ MORE: The old fight against Trump begins again | Editorial

Meanwhile, a special counsel continues to pursue two federal criminal investigations involving Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents that were suppressed when he left the White House.

Trump’s current presidential campaign can also be considered his best legal defense strategy. If re-elected, he will likely do whatever it takes to pervert justice and evade the law. Trump has already officially called for the termination of the Constitution. He has long criticized and attacked the Justice Department, the FBI and the courts, and he will surely attack these institutions if re-elected.

As such, American democracy remains at risk and will be tested if more criminal indictments emerge. Yet, with a steadfast base of Republican supporters and lawmakers ready to defend him no matter the charge or the evidence, the courts remain the only place where the truth can prevail.

For now, the legal victory of E. Jean Carroll is a victory for all women who have been sexually assaulted, including those of the former president. It’s a great day for justice that shows no one is above the law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/opinion/editorials/donald-trump-verdict-sexual-abuse-justice-jean-carroll-civil-20230509.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos