What does a win, loss or draw for Ukraine mean for China?

Beijing is positioning itself to increase its global power at the end of the war in Ukraine. But the current question for Chinese President Xi Jinping is which scenario is most likely to unfold, what role China can play, and what each outcome will mean for China.

As the war continues, the strength of the Sino-Russian alignment will be tested like never before. Whether Russia wins or loses, or whether the war remains unresolved, resulting in a frozen conflict, all pose a dilemma for China, which has deliberately raised its profile as a peacemaker during the conflict.

There are different scenarios that are the most likely ways for the war to happen or end.

Scenario 1 Ukraine wins

The loss of Russia in Ukraine would send a strong signal confirming both the resilience of the West and the weakness of the authoritarian aggressors. Such a development would explicitly undermine one of the key narratives shared within the Chinese Communist Party, at least since the global economic crisis of 2008/09, that the West is in decline and its rivals, China in particular, are on the rise.

A Western-backed Ukraine victory would put Xi in a particularly uncomfortable position, challenging his favorite phrases from the prevailing east wind and changes not seen for a century.

However, wars tend to end messy. If Russia were to be defeated, much would depend on the nature of the defeat. If the defeat meant the departure not only of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but also of his entourage, a new Russian government could prioritize relations with China and redefine good relations with the West, which would be a blow. for Beijing.

Scenario 2 Russia wins

Russia’s victory amid crumbling support for Ukraine in the West would empower China. Beijing could be tempted to switch to much riskier behavior, especially in its neighborhood.

Under such circumstances, Taiwan would likely face massive pressure from the Chinese armed forces, forcing the United States, which has pledged to support Taiwan, to decide whether to respond militarily or not.

Moreover, China’s position towards Europe would be much stronger, allowing Beijing to successfully discourage European states from siding with the United States both globally and in East Asia.

One could also argue that a weakened or defeated Russia could be an opportunity for China. For example, he could play a more active role in Central Asia or force Moscow to accept greater dependence on China in the economic and financial sectors.

Chinese troops under a Russian flag in a file photo. Image: RT

Scenario 3 dead end

It is entirely plausible that the war will continue in a stalemate for some time. In some ways, this might suit China as it can continue to benefit from cheap Russian raw materials.

Russia’s dependence on China, which has grown steadily since 2014, will be even greater, making Russia permanently dependent on China for raw materials. It was always a nightmare for Russian policymakers in the 1990s. But in this scenario, it could become a reality.

The frozen conflict scenario allows Beijing to pursue its policy of ostensible neutrality while promoting its role as a peacemaker, without having to make hard choices.

China’s current position

China has already tried to position itself as a peacemaker. His peace plan announced in February was less a blueprint than a reaffirmation of existing positions. However, point 12 talked about offering assistance for post-conflict reconstructiona reminder that in 2019 China was Ukraine first business partner.

Despite China’s strong partnership with Russia, it is trying to position itself as a peacemaker in the event of Russia’s defeat, in order to be in a prime position to reap the benefits of Ukraine’s economic reconstruction. Xi recent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would seem to indicate this.

While the peace plan lacked detail, it symbolizes China’s increasingly active position in world affairs. note its high levels of contributions among the permanent members of the UN Security Council to UN peacekeeping, in terms of both troops and financial contributions,And its involvement in Africa and the Middle East.

It’s all part of Xi’s global security initiative that aims to expand the scope of chinese diplomacydefending multilateralism and the role of the UN, while rejecting Western ideas of a liberal, Washington-based international order.

Challenges

The challenges for Xi lie in reconciling China’s support for Russia’s reading of the world order with Chinese principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Strategically, China’s tangible support for Russia could bring the United States and European nations closer together and strengthen transatlantic unity, an outcome Beijing has been trying to avoid for two decades.

In the shorter term, Beijing is exploiting a sanctioned Russia taking advantage of cheap Russian raw materials. Chinese companies have seized emerging opportunities in the Russian market. But continued war means the disruption of global supply chains, including grain and fertilizer deliveries on which China depends heavily.

A Black Sea Grain Initiative shipment at sea. Image: UNCTAD

The impact of the war on Chinese policy in East Asia remains ambiguous. The Russian invasion diverted American resources from the Asia-Pacific. But Beijing’s threat to Taiwan has become more acute in light of developments in Ukraine.

The United States responded by mobilizing its Asian Alliance Network and accelerating the importance of nations’ security cooperation groups such as the Quad (Australia, India, Japan and USA) or VICTIM (Australia, UK and USA). The Taiwanese government has also stepped up efforts to strengthen the islands’ defences.

China sees Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a proxy war, a war against the West (and more specifically against American power), just like Russia. A Russian victory or defeat in the war is not just a problem for Russia, but rather could represent either victory or defeat for the liberal international order.

The main thing for Beijing, however, is to avoid a complete Russian failure in Ukraine. The role of peacemaker is a means of preventing such an evolution. If that fails, Beijing could decide to step up its support for Moscow, ranging from financial aid to arms deliveries.

Natasha Kuhrtlecturer in international peace and security, King’s College London And Marcin KaczmarskiLecturer in security studies, University of Glasgow

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.