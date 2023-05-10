Anti-corruption watchdog secures 8-day remand for Imran Khan as session court indicts him in Toshakhana bribery case





An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday sent former prime minister Imran Khan into physical custody for eight days at the National Accountability Bureau while a magistrate court indicted him in a separate corruption case.

The 70-year-old Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while storming into a hall of the High Court in Islamabad.

Khan was produced in the No 1 Anti-Liability Tribunal presided over by Judge Muhammad Bashir, the same judge who convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam in a bribery case for having properties in London. Maryam was later released in the case by the Islamabad High Court. However, Sharif’s case is still pending.

At the start of the hearing, NAB lawyers asked the court to grant Khan 14-day pre-trial detention to investigate allegations against him in the Al-Qadir Trust case in which he is accused of having looted Rs 50 billion from the national treasury. But Khan’s lawyer opposed the plea and asked the judge to release him as the charges were fabricated.

Khan was arrested in the case on Tuesday, sparking massive protests across the country by his supporters.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court reserved its decision.

Later, announcing the reserved verdict, the accountability court sent Khan to physical custody for eight days at the NAB.

In his statement, Khan told the responsible court that he feared for his life, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

“I haven’t been to the bathroom for 24 hours,” he said.

Khan asked the court to grant his doctor Faisal Sultan access to him.

“I’m afraid I’ll meet the same fate as ‘Maqsood Chaprasi’,” Khan said, referring to a witness in the money laundering case of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who died of cardiac arrest l ‘last year. Khan’s party had called the witness’s death “mysterious”.

Khan was also brought before the District and Sessions Court where Judge Humayun Dilawar charged him in the Toshakhana bribery case.

He was accused of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, which he received as prime minister at a discount from the state depositary called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

The case was filed last year by the Election Commission of Pakistan and Khan had skipped several hearings in recent months.

The new police guest house located in the high security premises of the police lines headquarters in H-11/1 sector of Islamabad has been declared a court to hear two cases against the former cricketer turned politician.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that a medical report submitted to NAB showed Khan had been found fit and had not complained of any pain to doctors examining him.

Elaborate security measures have been put in place to prevent PTI workers and supporters from approaching the courtroom. Even the media were not allowed to enter the area and even the main leaders of the PTI were not allowed to attend the hearing or meet their leader.

Among those not allowed to enter are PTI Senior Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi and General Secretary Asad Umar. The two protesters went to the High Court in Islamabad to file a plea against the police decision to prevent them from seeing Khan.

However, before any legal proceedings were initiated, Umar was arrested by the Islamabad Police Counter Terrorism Squad as two new cases were launched against him for the violence of the PTI protests after Khan’s arrest.

Later, in a video message, Qureshi said attempts were made to arrest him by Islamabad police.

“They managed to arrest Asad Umar sahib but I escaped entering the court [] I am now in a safe place and recording my message,” he said.

Addressing PTI supporters and activists, he called on them to organize peaceful protests across the country.

Earlier, Qureshi said the party was working to secure Khan’s release, saying arrests and intimidation “will not deter us”.

Khan’s party also filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging the Islamabad High Court’s ruling on Tuesday night that upheld his arrest.

“A petition to the Supreme Court has been filed by lawyer Ali Zafar and PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry challenging the IHC verdict against Imran Khan,” Dawn reported.

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday evening upheld Khan’s arrest, saying that all legal formalities had been completed by the NAB during his arrest.

Meanwhile, the federal government has moved to deploy Pakistani army troops to Punjab to maintain public order in the most populous province, which has witnessed violent protests in several cities following Khan’s arrest on Tuesday. .

The decision was made at the request of the Punjab government, according to a notification issued by the federal government.

The Telecommunications Authority of Pakistan has said that internet services across the country will remain suspended for an indefinite period. He confirmed that the decision to block mobile broadband services had been taken on the directives of the Home Office.

Services were shut down when protests erupted after Khans’ arrest.

Khan’s party claimed that at least four people had been killed and more than a dozen injured in different parts of the country in violent clashes between security forces and PTI supporters.

In Peshawar, protests and attacks on facilities continued into the second day of Wednesday and one person died in clashes between police and protesters at Bacha Khan Chowk cattle market in the city.

The enraged protesters entered the building of Radio Pakistan, Peshawar and ransacked the offices.

The cantonment in Peshawar and the roads leading to the corps headquarters and the corps commander’s house in Peshawar were sealed. All educational institutions were closed until Monday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has written a letter to the federal government requesting the deployment of armed forces in the province.

