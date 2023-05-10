The terrible timing of Donald Trump’s town hall has allies panicking





For Donald Trump, the initial plan seemed simple.

By agreeing to an exclusive New Hampshire town hall with his biggest cable news nemesis, CNN, the 2024 Republican frontrunner was set for a matchup designed for prime time to delight his supporters, ignite his detractors and suck political oxygen at the beginning critical primary state.

Just over 24 hours before Trump’s scheduled meeting, however, any hope he had of ambushing CNN turned into what one of his former advisers called walking into a complete ambush.

Indeed, on Tuesday, a Manhattan jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing, then defaming, writer E. Jean Carroll, awarding him $5 million in damages.

Trump is almost certain to be asked about the case and the verdict by moderator Kaitlan Collins, who covered his White House for CNN.

If I was on his communications team, I’d be shitting my pants right now, said the adviser, who held a leadership position in Trumps 2016 campaign and requested anonymity to speak candidly. The verdict, they said, couldn’t have come at a worse time for them, so I think this thing takes on a whole new dynamic. Mostly.

It was unclear after the verdict whether his campaign was attempting to renegotiate programming terms with CNN. A source close to Trump confirmed to The Daily Beast that he still plans to show up. CNN representatives did not return a request for comment.

But the legal developments have only supercharged the existing tensions and perils for both sides deciding to run for mayor.

The former president has not sat on camera with a CNN reporter since Wolf Blitzer interviewed him in January 2016, shortly before he won the New Hampshire primary. And he’s done surprisingly few interviews of any kind with unfriendly media since his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, or since he was indicted in Manhattan on last month.

Trump is likely to be faced with all of this, on live television, for the first time in years. Just before Carroll’s verdict was delivered, he frankly acknowledged that the event may have been poorly designed. In an article on Truth Social, he said this “could turn into a disaster for everyone, including me. Let’s see what happens?”

Many liberal commentators spent Tuesday afternoon calling on CNN to cancel the event and expressing their disbelief that the network would give an exclusive platform to a man who was just convicted of sexually abused and defamed a woman. But many also felt the same when CNN simply gave airtime to the only president in US history to be indicted or impeached twice.

Privately, CNN also seemed to recognize other pitfalls on their side. The town hall format, with GOP and independent voters asking the candidate questions directly, was initially seen as much more of a gamble for CNN than the Trump campaign, according to GOP operatives and sources close to Trump who spoke. with The Daily Beast for it. history.

A senior Republican from Granite State said a CNN representative tried to convince her to ask a question at the event because they had a bit of a problem with women.

I said to him: What do you think that tells you? Because they lost a large chunk of the female vote, the Republican told The Daily Beast, adding she was not surprised the majority of questions submitted were from men.

Trump could have used the event to woo the suburban female voters he regularly loses, but he has spent some 70 years speaking his mind about women and to women, the woman added. It is too late for him to walk back.

City hall therefore comes at a pivotal time for Trump’s return to the presidency bid and for the media tasked with covering it. With a growing lead in the polls over his main GOP rivals, Trump is gaining surprising momentum with the party base, even as senior party officials point to news like Carroll’s verdict to claim he is more ineligible than ever. .

What Trump says and does on Wednesday night on air at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, could help define his relationship with his party as the primary contest turns more serious.

Convinced by top advisers to reappear on the network, Trump approached Wednesday night as an easy way to contrast himself with both President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. It is also an opportunity to entertain his supporters.

People close to the former president have said he plans to take on the CNNa network which he is still suing to defame and slander him for their years of contradictory coverage. Since the lawsuit was filed in early October last year, Trump has sent countless emails to raise funds.

Just as he did in 2016, Trump can generate a multi-day media cycle from a confrontation with a major media outlet. The guy is the most shameless public relations mastermind in our country’s history, a horseless GOP strategist said during the 2024 race. Whether it’s still good for him is another story. But in terms of generating raw media coverage, no one can do it quite like him.

A Trump agent close to the campaign said Trump toyed with the script flip on CNN by going back and forth with Collins. A Trump adviser, Pastor Mark Burns, agreed, saying City Hall gives Trump the ability to hold his ground and fight back with his quick wits in not-so-friendly territory if he attacks knowing God’s hand is on his life.

Behind the scenes, according to close Trump allies and advisers who spoke to The Daily Beast, Trump also considered the possibility of trying to create a viral moment.

I’d be listening if I were you, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast when asked about the prospect.

It thrives on media confrontation, Pastors for Trump founder Jackson Lahmeyer said, citing Trump’s brutal, misogynistic attacks on then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly following the first GOP debate of the Trump primary. 2016. The former Trump 2016 campaign adviser also drew parallels with the Kelly row, sympathizing with Collins for being in an even tougher position after Carroll’s verdict.

I mean, how do you ignore the elephant in the room? said the Trump campaign veteran. You finally get this guy on TV, and it’s gold. No matter how badly that Megyn Kelly moment backfired, these are the times that someone who engages Trump live is going to drop that kind of bombshell.

Several Republicans who spoke to The Daily Beast said Trump will have to be careful not to get too confrontational with voters asking hostile questions or with Collins, who cut his teeth at The Daily Caller covering the 2016 Trump campaign before. to cover his 2020 campaign, and all four years of his presidency, for CNN.

She is seen as someone who has always been very tough on both Trump and Biden. It’s not like he’s going after Sean Hannity or anything, the GOP strategist said.

Collins was banned from press conferences at Trump’s White House in July 2018, but continued to question the president after the spat and covered for him on myriad foreign trips. .

Her presence as a moderator, the Trump 2016 adviser said, compounds what has become a real messaging problem for the Trump 2024 team. Because the more they try to say another witch hunt and bullshit like that, especially if you couple it with this abortion thing, women are very put off by this shit.

Appearing on a network Trump has spent years poking fun at also has its risks among the base.

They will remain fake news but will increase in audience with the appearance of our real president! MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell told The Daily Beast, struggling to reconcile the two things. Then their grades will go down!

Notably, those close to Trump also see his return to CNN as a prime opportunity to stick him with Fox News, now more unpopular than ever among the MAGA base.

“There’s a reason, if Fox hadn’t fired Tucker Carlson, we might see a different platform,” Michael Caputo, an outside adviser and longtime friend of Trump’s, told The Daily Beast. Can’t imagine anyone in mars-a-lago is too happy with Fox right now. If they could take it off all the TVs in there, I bet they would.

In the end, Trump’s closest allies, despite any backlash from MAGA that might come their way, had declared the town hall a victory before it even happened.

President Trump isn’t afraid to take on the liberal media to speak directly to all Americans, Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc., told The Daily Beast. In a grassroots state like New Hampshire, President Trump’s direct approach is much appreciated.

Yet for other Republicans eyeing the general election, the potential for meltdown on the abortion issue or Carroll’s verdict or anything else Trump might say at some random moment is still significant.

Our party already has issues with women, and if there’s one candidate who’s going to make that issue worse for us, it’s Trump, said the New Hampshire Republican who declined CNN’s nudge to ask a question. question.

Those who got off the Trump train couldn’t help but rejoice a little at the moment of the town hall and the verdict, where the jury found Trump guilty of sexual assault but not rape.

Apparently the 2016 Trump adviser said, you can’t grab ’em by the pussy.”

