



About the event Geoeconomics Symposium of the Wilson Center of the Institute for Research on Foreign Policy China’s Belt and Road Initiative: The Impact on Partner States China’s Belt and Road Initiative has been a double-edged sword for countries receiving financial aid from Beijing. While the BRI remains an integral part of Beijing’s foreign economic policy, it reflects China’s broader goal of engaging with countries in the Global South through economic development and gaining support for its security interests. international. In particular, the informal economic engagement arising from the BRI deviates from China’s established economic policy and leads to unintended consequences for host states. Join us for discussions on the impact of China’s development promotion and foreign aid policies on partner states, and on the export of China’s modes of law and governance. Agenda Opening speech – 10:00 a.m. Panel 1: The impact on partner states: China’s development promotion and foreign aid policies (10:15-11:15) What are the impacts of China’s development-promoting foreign economic policy and foreign aid policies on BRI partner states? Nara Sritharan discusses China’s distinctive pattern of aid to post-conflict Sri Lanka and how it differs from the practices of multilateral aid donors. She finds that national politicians have a greater impact in allocating China’s bilateral aid. Matt Ferchen considers the relative importance of economic development and international security in Xi-era Chinese policy towards the Global South. It finds that the BRI, its precursors and subsequent initiatives reflect development policy priority and include informal economic engagement that deviates from official policy and leads to unintended and under-recognized consequences for host states and challenges for the American politics. Moderator: Jacques de LisleAsia Program Chair, Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI), Professor of Law and Political Science, University of Pennsylvania Speakers: Break (11:15-11:30 a.m.) Panel 2: Exporting modes of law and governance from China (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) Has the BRI promoted the export of models of Chinese law and its practices of digital censorship in the countries of the South? Dr. Matthew Erie assesses BRI-related promotion of overseas-related rule of law reform and modernization with Chinese characteristics in developing countries. He argues that China seeks to promote its conception of law in the domestic law of countries in the South and in international law, with important implications for China’s foreign relations in the world. Dr. Jonathan Solis analyzes China’s role as an innovator and spreader of digital censorship, and the potential for BRI-related development aid to increase China’s impact. It focuses on five autocratizing regimes: Azerbaijan, Nicaragua, Serbia, Turkey and Uganda. Moderator: Shihoko GotoDirector of Geoeconomics and Indo-Pacific Enterprise, Wilson Center Speakers: This event will be held virtually and in person. Please register for more information. This event is co-sponsored by the Wilson Center.

Speakers Jacques de Lisle – Jacques deLisle is president of the Asia program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. He is also the Stephen A. Cozen Professor of Law, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Center for the Study of Contemporary China at the University of Pennsylvania. Shihoko Goto – Shihoko Got is Deputy Director of the Asia Program and Director of Geoeconomics and Indo-Pacific Enterprise at the Wilson Center.

