Arrest of Imran Khan: US, UK and Canada issue travel advisories to their citizens in Pakistan





The United States, United Kingdom and Canada have issued updated travel warnings for their citizens due to political unrest in Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to a report by ANI, Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on corruption charges related to the Al-Qadir Trust. This resulted in protests from PTI supporters across the country who demanded his immediate release.

The widespread protests have prompted the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom to issue travel advisories for their citizens and embassy staff.

A travel alert for US citizens in Pakistan has been declared by the US Embassy.

The latest notice issued by the U.S. Embassy said: “The U.S. Embassy is monitoring previous reports of clashes between protesters and police in Islamabad as well as ongoing or planned sporadic protests elsewhere throughout Pakistan”.

The US Embassy in Islamabad has postponed consular appointments scheduled for May 10 due to “traffic disruptions and political restrictions”.

US citizens have been urged to exercise extra caution and stay away from areas of large gatherings.

The UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has advised its citizens to avoid political demonstrations, crowded public spaces and events and to remain flexible in their plans. The FCDO also advised to stay informed of local news updates.

The UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said: Public protests are common in Pakistan. You should keep track of local news. Demonstrations can occur without warning and although most remain peaceful, they can turn violent and escalate quickly.”

Meanwhile, the Canadian government has asked its citizens and diplomatic personnel to exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the “unpredictable security situation”. He further said, “There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping.”

Reacting to Imran Khan’s arrest, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US has no position on any candidate or political party and called for respect democratic principles.

Karine Jean-Pierre at the press conference said: “The United States has no position on one candidate or political party over another. We call for respect for democratic principles and the rule of right in the world.”

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed “We want to see peaceful democracy in this country. We want to see the rule of law upheld.”

(With agency contributions)

