ASEAN leaders condemn armed attack on Myanmar aid convoy



Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, opens the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders have condemned an armed attack on an aid convoy the regional group organized for displaced people in Myanmar, calling on Wednesday for an immediate halt to the violence and the military government to respect a plan peace agreement.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathered in the scenic port town of Labuan Bajo in southern Indonesia at the start of a two-day summit. Their host, President Joko Widodo, called for unity in the face of the headwinds of the global economy and the great power rivalry gripping the region.

The 10-nation bloc is also in a rush to resolve the ongoing crisis in member state Myanmar.

Over the weekend, a convoy delivering aid to displaced villagers and carrying Indonesian and Singaporean diplomats came under fire from unidentified men armed with pistols in Shan State, eastern Myanmar. A security team with the convoy returned fire and a vehicle was damaged, but no one in the convoy was injured, state broadcaster MRTV reported.

Indonesia, which holds the ASEAN presidency this year, had organized the aid delivery after a long-delayed assessment.

“We condemned the attack and stressed that the perpetrators must be held accountable,” ASEAN leaders said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

For the second year, the Chief General of member state Myanmar was not invited to the summit. He and his army forcibly seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 in a power grab that escalated into a civil war in what has become ASEAN’s most serious crisis since. its foundation in 1967.

The ASEAN leaders said they were “deeply concerned about the ongoing violence in Myanmar and called for the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create an environment conducive to safe and rapid delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues”.

In a further concern about Myanmar, Indonesian officials said on Sunday that 20 of their nationals, who had been trafficked into Myanmar and coerced into committing cyber scams, had been released from Myanmar’s Myawaddy township and brought to the border. Thai over the weekend. During the summit, ASEAN leaders planned to express concern over such human trafficking schemes in a joint statement, a draft copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

More than 3,450 civilians have been killed by security forces since the Burmese army forcibly seized power, and thousands more remain imprisoned, said the Political Prisoners Assistance Association, which tallies casualties and arrests related to repression by the military government.

In April, military airstrikes killed up to 100 people, many of them children, who were attending a ceremony organized by opponents of the army regime, witnesses said. Human Rights Watch on Tuesday described the strike as an “apparent war crime”.

Indonesia has significantly softened its fierce criticism of Myanmar’s military since assuming the rotating role as ASEAN leader. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said her country was taking “a megaphone-free diplomatic approach” to encouraging dialogue and ending violence, which are the goals of a five-point peace plan that Asian leaders Southeast negotiated with the General-in-Chief of Myanmar in 2021.

Under international pressure to do more to curb the violence, ASEAN leaders stopped inviting Myanmar’s top general to their summits after the military took over, allowing only non-member representatives. policies. Myanmar’s military rulers protested the move, calling it a violation of the bloc’s non-interference policy.

In a post-summit statement to be issued by Widodo on behalf of ASEAN leaders, they plan to renew a call for restraint in the disputed South China Sea, repeating language used in previous ASEAN statements.

“Concerns have been raised by some ASEAN member states over land reclamation, activities and serious incidents in the region, including damage to the marine environment, which have eroded trust, increased tensions and could undermine peace, security and stability in the region,” reads a draft of the statement, which was obtained by the AP.

Executives will also be alarmed at the trafficking of Southeast Asian workers coerced into committing cryptocurrency fraud online.